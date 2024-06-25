Liberia News:PRO TEMPORE LAWRENCE UNDERSCORES CHALLENGES FACED BY CIVIL SERVANTS

By Jamesetta D. Williams

Monrovia-The Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate has hailed the dedication and resilience of public servants for defying all odds to continuously contribute their services to the good of nation.

Senator Nyonblee Karnaga Lawrence said the essence of public service is the ability to respond to the needs of the public, ensuring that every citizen and resident can rely on effective and efficient services that enhance the quality of life.

Over the years, she said this has been the hallmark of their commitment despite the numerous challenges being faced. “Our public services have been the backbone of our nation’s progress,” Senator Lawrence added.

Serving as the Keynote Speaker Monday at programs commemorating Public Service Day at the Ministerial Complex, Senator Lawrence said in spite of inadequate infrastructure and limited resources, public servants have navigated a complex landscape that often hampers the ability to perform optimal.

“Their overwhelming commitment is a testament to the importance and strength of public sector, which is the Cornerstone of the nation’s development,” she emphasized.

We have achieved so much because of the hard work and dedication.

The Senate Pro Tempore recognized the persistent issue of limited resources as critical challenge faced public service providers.

“Our public institutions frequently operated on a financial constraints that restrict their capacity to the level essential services. Lack of money affects everything from health Care, from education to transportation and security, making it difficult for our public servants to meet the growing demands of our population,” she highlighted.

The Grand Bassa lawmaker acknowledged that addressing these financial constraints is crucial to enhancing the efficiency and reach of Public Services, adding that “We must prioritize and invest in our public sector to ensure the well-being of our citizens.”

She called on the administration to endeavor to change this ugly narrative, noting that lack of adequate training and professional development opportunities for our public servants are significant challenge.

According to her, there is need for the workforce to have the necessary skills and knowledge to foster innovation and improve service delivery, emphasizing that continuous professional development should be the cornerstone of public service strategy.

This, she added, will enable employees to adapt to new technologies and methodologies.

Senator Lawrence named corruption as another critical challenge that undermines the efficiency of public service, saying “We must strengthen our commitment to transparency and accountability.”

Senator Lawrence named corruption as another critical challenge that undermines the efficiency of public service, saying "We must strengthen our commitment to transparency and accountability."

In addition to these challenges, she said public servants often work in environments that are not conducive to optimal performance and productivity. She also named poor working conditions to include inadequate facilities, lack of essential tools and equipment.