Liberia News:‘President’s Speeding Motorcades Must Stop Killing Citizens’

Liberia-The Jonahsa Foundation has raised concerns over series of accidents involving presidential motorcades that caused loss of lives, demanding a halt to the killing of pedestrians by speeding presidential convoy.

On July 24, 2024, at least one person was killed, while few others sustained injuries after a vehicle in President Joseph Boakai’s convoy ran into a tricycle or “Kehleh” along the Roberts International Airport Highway.

Recall also that in February 2019, a press vehicle in former President George Weah convoy collided with a vehicle belonging to former Associate Justice Wilkins Wright in Bong County.

That accident left two persons dead including Gabriel Wilson, commonly called Executive Horn, an employee of the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs and a female occupant in Cllr. Wright’s car.

Many others sustained serious injuries.

Wilson was the traditional horn blower to the President.

Also in 2022 and early 2023, former President Weah’s official motorcade ran into pedestrians killing 2 and severely injured several along the RIA and Tubman Boulevard roads.

Seven months into his Presidency, President Boakai convoy reignited the horrible scene of people losing their lives in motorcade accidents which often result from excessive speed.

Addressing a press conference over the weekend from the U.S via telephone, the Founder and President of the Jonahsa Foundation, Mr. Jonah Barcon expressed frustration over the form and manner in which public officials including the President convoy run with excessive speed throughout the city.

“ The way the Speaker, Senate Pro Temp, VP, the President and government officials speed on the tiny roads in Liberia is bad for the citizens, particularly road users,“ Barcon noted.

He said public safety is a key component in what they do as leaders especially those who carry sirens, adding: “They should reduce their speed, we’re not in war times or fighting war anymore for them to be targeted. “

Barcon further said the country is not war anymore for which government officials should speed in the city as if they are fearing attacks.

“For the safety of pedestrians, school going kids, motorists, road users and passengers on cars, they should see the need to have speed limits in the residential and commercial areas, “he urged.