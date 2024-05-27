LIBERIA NEWS:OUR MISSION IS NO FLUKE

MONROVIA-President Joseph Nuyma Boakai on has ended his First Cabinet Retreat outside of the Executive Mansion with lots of excitement on the faces of government officials.

The retreat was grace by Vice President Jeremiah Koung, Commerce Minister Admid Modad, Public Work Minister Roland Layfette Giddings, Land and Mines Minister Wilmot Paye, Finance Minister Boimah Kamara, Internal affairs Minister Francis Nyumalin, and Several other Ministers who troop in with their Deputies.

President Boakai hosted his first cabinet retreat reminding his officials of their sole purpose in government. He said While it is a privilege to serve, the responsibility that comes with service must also, and always, remind officials of the crucial duties to perform and deliver on the priorities they have set to improve the livelihood of citizens and promote the common good of the country.

The theme of the retreat: “Coordination and Performance: Delivering on National Agenda Priorities,” underpins a pivotal moment of shift, following the first 100 days of office.

“The agenda that we set for our first three and half months in office was an effort to collectively make bold decisions, take some concrete action steps, and dedicate ourselves to the tasks that will help meet our developmental goals and lead to progress and prosperity”. President Boakai Said

Speaking further President Boakai thanked members of the Cabinet, officials, and staff of the various Ministries, Agencies, and Commissions (MACs) for working hard to substantially deliver on his 100-Day Action Plan, despite the short window and limited funding left behind by the past government of former president George Weah.

“We came to usher in the transformative change Liberians have long yearned for, and we must continue to demonstrate to the average Liberian that the mission to rescue him or her is no fluke but a deliberate move to set a new path for development; one that will improve livelihoods and bring about much-needed dignity lost over the years.” he admonished his cabinet.

President Boakai revealed that his government does not lie in how officials wear their titles on their sleeves and exert power. Instead, it is important that officials demonstrated what they were appointed for as a unit, and they should bear in mind that the work and the foundation they lay will not just address current needs but guarantee a better future for the next generation.

He said the Expectations of Liberians are at an all-time high. To deliver on those hopes, Government officials must do things differently and with a renewed sense of patriotism and determination to deliver on all promises. Officials must take this moment as talented members of a team to engage in thoughtful, constructive, and open conversation. And also exchange ideas, and plan on how best to address the economic and social challenges confronting Liberia.

Meanwhile, President Joseph re-echo challenge made during commissioning. He said it is no longer business as usual “This is a demand for hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the development Liberia. It is no secret that the fate of a nation lies in the hands of its leaders; and although it is my picture that is plastered in papers when the Government is scolded, I want you to always remember that it is up to us, the officials, to pave the way for a brighter future for our citizens.”

“We live in challenging times, where the global landscape is constantly evolving, and the demands placed upon us as officials are greater than ever before. We must rise to the occasion and tackle these challenges head-on, with a sense of purpose and determination.

In this globalized world and the age of technological advancement, Liberia must be seen competing; not to be satisfied as a nation at the mercy of others or be relegated to the lowest rungs of the development ladder. We must set high standards for ourselves and advance the cause to change our country for good.

President Boakai Encourage his officials to always be willing to push themselves beyond their limits, think outside the box, and implement bold and innovative solutions to the problems that plague our society.

He mentioned that his government cannot afford to sit back and watch, while other nations soar ahead. Stating that time to harness their collective talent, intelligence, and resources, and propel their country towards greatness thus Urging official not to swayed by greed, corruption, or self-interest, but rather be guided by a sense of duty and responsibility to every citizen.

The ARREST Agenda, according to president Boakai failure is not an option. So, “as a part of the team, you must play your role, live up to the expectations of your job, or step aside. This train is moving, and moving fast. Either you are on board, or you are left behind So, I challenge every one of you, esteemed members of Cabinet and other officials, to work together in harmony and unity, and to strive towards a common goal, the development and prosperity of our country,” he Concluded.