Liberia News:NEW LRA BOSS OUTLINES TRANSFORMATIVE STRATEGY

Monrovia-Feb-5-TNR: Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah, the new head of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has assured a robust transformation at the Authority to foster revenue expansion and growth and contribute to national development.

CG Jallah outlined institutional strengthening, revenue expansion, and improved governance as his three-pillar agenda for transformation.

“My vision for the Tax Authority is one where institutional strengthening, revenue expansion, and robust governance come together to create an organization that is not only efficient and effective, but also trusted and respected by the people it serves,” he said during his recent confirmation hearing at the Liberian Senate.

Under the pillar of institutional strengthening, the LRA CG noted the importance of elevating the Tax Authority to a fully autonomous status, which will enhance its capacity to operate more efficiently in executing its mandate. He also intends to promote a merit-based system to drive staff development in fostering a culture of excellence and integrity within the institution.

Regarding revenue expansion and growth, CG Jallah’s administration will review various areas of the tax exemption regime, including consumer tax, with the aim of increasing revenue collection and enhancing efficiency.

This will be boosted by decentralizing revenue collection through the implementation of the Local Government Act, while utilizing innovative solutions and technologies to curb waste and abuse.

In terms of governance, the LRA boss expressed his commitment to cultivate strong relationships with various stakeholders and partners through open dialogue and collaboration to promote fairness.

He believes that transparency and accountability are essential for the success of the LRA. “For the LRA to succeed, it must operate within a manner of transparency and a governance system of accountability,” he stated.

CG Jallah envisions an LRA that is not only efficient and effective, but also one trusted and respected by the people it serves, achieved through institutional strengthening, revenue expansion, and robust governance.

Before his appointment by President Joseph N. Boakai, Commissioner General Jallah served as the Country Representative of the Carter Center in Liberia, overseeing and coordinating all its programs in the country.

He assumes the position following the passing of Thomas Doe Nah, who served as Commissioner General of the LRA for five years, raising annual revenue collection from US$400 to US$700 million.