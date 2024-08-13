Liberia News:Monrovia’s Waste Overwhelms MCC

By Washington Tumay Watson

Liberia-Since taking the helm of authority at the Monrovia City Corporation, City Mayor John Charuk Siafa has been struggling, just as his predecessors, to deal with Monrovia’s overwhelming waste problems said to be caused by overcrowding of the city and uncouth waste management by residents.

In spite of the challenges, Mayor Siafa is keeping heads above troubled waters, and finding suitable ways to permanent solution, effectively creating a temporary transfer station in central Monrovia, mainly Center Street as part of efforts to remove garbage from the streets of Monrovia.

“Over the last 120 days, the MCC has been seriously working on several infrastructure projects to support a sustainable waste management system,” he said.

He recently toured various ongoing projects of the transfer stations and the landfill.

Projects ongoing, according to Mayor Siafa’s social media post, include renovation works at the Fiamah Waste Transfer Station which is 90% completed and will soon resume full operations, Stockton Creek waste Transfer facility constructed during President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf’s regime but did not function under the mayor ship of Jefferson Koijee.

Also inspected is the proposed Chessmanburg landfill project.

He stressed: “This will take the huge pressure off all temporary holding centers such as Center Street”.

He disclosed that the project was able to construct a new mosque, two homes, and a 1.9-kilometer access road to the landfill.

The MCC boss further disclosed that he met with authorities of the Liberia Marketing Association on building an effective strategy to sustain a cleaner market environment.

“We must not only remove the stocked piles around the bridge, waterways, and other areas but also ensure it’s prevented from building up again,” he said.