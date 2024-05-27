Liberia news:MOL Legislative Caucus Complain Of Abandonment

MONROVIA–A group of former legislative candidates of the Movement for One Liberia (MOL) have written their political leader, Madam McDalla Cooper of totally abandoning them since her appointment by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai in the new administration.

In their communication, the former candidate noted, “It’s with heavyheartedness that we the former candidates of the Movement for One Liberia, the Legislature Caucus of MoL, write you to express to you that we are utterly dismayed by the manner in which you have ignored and abandoned this body thereby causing us to sink into despondency since after elections.”

The Legislative Caucus of MOL added, “Madam, you’re quite aware that since after elections, we have made countless efforts to reach out to you by way of oral and written communications, so that as a responsible political party and one family, we would have some post-election discussions that would seek to address our inclusion into this government, so as to enable us make our own contributions aimed at enhancing the fulfillment of our ARREST agenda.”

They added, “To date, you have refused to grant us any audience or even identify with us as people who fought with you. Like any other constituent political party within the Rescue Mission, we fought with our all. We accumulated significant amount of votes for JNB throughout the country, in that we (all 34 MoL Candidates) had a common campaign message (“Vote me and vote JNB” or “Even if you can’t vote me, vote JNB for a better Liberia”) that resounded through our speakers throughout this country. Are you cognizant of the provocations and embarrassment each of us endures each day that passes in our various communities on account of the intensity and uncompromisingness of our support to JNB & JKK?”

According to the caucus, MOL conspicuously became a part of the Rescue Mission from the incipiency of its (Rescue Mission) activities leading the General Presidential Elections up till the end of the Runoff Election, being one of the three (3) political parties including Unity Party, MDR, and Liberty Party to do so.

“Why are we being overlooked? Is it that you have elected to only vouch for people within your circle like closed relatives, family members and friends, many of whom we didn’t even see around during those elections? It’s baffling! Except the MoL candidates, almost all other political parties (all of whom, excluding Unity Party and MDR, we saw joining the Rescue Mission only during the Runoff) have had significant slots in this government. What wrong have we done to deserve this abandonment? Why hasn’t any consideration for inclusion been given us, even though we have qualified men and women among the 34 of us?” they wondered.

“You’re aware that in addition to campaigning for JNB, we used our meager resources (as MoL would not, due to incapacity, contribute even a T-Shirt to any of our activities throughout) to bring this quest (JNB’s presidency) to reality with the expectation that our efforts would not be forgotten.”

They furthered, “We fought with this Rescue Mission not because we wanted to become spectators in the end. We never imagined that we would be dashed in the end, but that we would be given the opportunity to serve, each one according to his/her ability, in this government with a common mindset of buttressing our president’s efforts to actualize the ARREST agenda.”

“Madam, we feel that your refusal to meet with us or update us on the state of affairs or status of our party, as far as it relates our inclusion into this government, doesn’t reflect any attribute of the leader we had always seen in you. Said action is unhealthy for the growth and sustainability of our party, and that same doesn’t suffice for the selflessness we had anticipated of our leader,” the MOL Legislative Candidates further complained.

The MOL officials emphasized that they are saddened by Madam Cooper’s actions as supra stated. “In view of the above, we once again (probably the last time) request an audience with you at your convenient time and date between now and Sunday, May 26, 2024. It is our expectation that you will honor this communication and grant us the long-awaited audience in the interest of peace, harmony and progressiveness within our party (Movement for One Liberia).”