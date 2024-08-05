Liberia News:‘Margibian Must Lead Margibi University’

By: Moses M. Tokpah

Former acting president of the Harbel College (HARCO) now Margibi

University (MU), Dr. Joseph D.S. Boldar has urged President Joseph Nyuma

Boakai to appoint a Margibian to serve as president of the institution.

The college was established in 2012 during the administration of former president

Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf who signed the Act into law.

Harbel College is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education, an

institutional member of the Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMD) as well as

a registered member of Association of Liberian Universities (ALU).

HARCO offers an academically rigorous, comprehensive and applied relevance-

based degree programs in such areas as Occupation Safety & Health,

Mechanical/Renewable Energy Engineering, Climate Change Studies, Disaster and

Emergency Management, Agri-Business, Information Technology, and Liberian

Studies to support economic and national development.

Currently, there is a search for a new president to take over the institution,

and the immediate past acting president, is recommending the appointment of

an experienced, qualified and competent Margibian to the position, adding

that the county has PHD holders that can stir the affairs of the university.

Dr. Boldar served as the second president after being appointed by former

President George Weah in May 2023 to replace Dr. Syrulwa Somah who was

also appointed by former president Sirleaf in November 2015.

According to him, his appeal that President Boakai should appoint a son of

the county is based on the fact that the university is the county’s school, and

citizens of Margibi should be given first preference.

He emphasized that the institution is in the county and will create

employment opportunities for its citizens.Dr. Boldar further stated that there are nine colleges that will be headed by

nine deans and nine chairpersons as well as other areas for citizens of the

county to be employed, saying that appointing someone from the county who

understands the people’s interaction will greatly impact the institution.

“Please, the president of the university should come from the terrain, so, Hon.

Jones please look into that direction for a citizen of Margibi to be appointed

to be the president of Margibi University. The University will create

employment for Margibians” he emphasized.