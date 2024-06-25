Liberia News:LWSC PROVIDES JOB TRAINING OPPORTUNITIES TO SEVERAL STUDENTS

Monrovia-The Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) has announced that it is providing job training opportunities at the entity to youthful college students from five institutions of higher learning in the country
It named the institutions as the University of Liberia, William V.S. Tubman University, LOIC, Stella Maris University and President’s Young Professionals.
The interns, about 37 in number, are drawn from several technical disciplines to include Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, Environmental Science, Plumbing and Civil Engineering.
Managing Director Mr. Mohammed Ali said the students have been placed into various divisions of the Corporation based on the areas of study, adding that “They will stay at the LWSC for a period of three months after which a report will be sent to their respective Institutions.”
These efforts only underscores the new LWSC management desire and commitment to enhancing the professional skills of Liberians, as well as providing them glorious opportunities, if maximized, can serve as immediate terminal to future work accommodations at other technical public and private entities.
Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google,
and found that it’s really informative. I am gonna watch out for
brussels. I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future.
Many people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
It’s going to be finish of mine day, however before ending I am reading this
impressive post to increase my experience.
Hi! I’ve been following your blog for a while now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Dallas Tx!
Just wanted to tell you keep up the excellent work!
What i don’t understood is in reality how you’re no longer really much more smartly-preferred than you might be right now.
You’re very intelligent. You understand thus significantly
in relation to this subject, produced me individually consider it from so
many varied angles. Its like women and men are not
fascinated until it’s one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga!
Your individual stuffs great. At all times take care of it up!
Howdy very cool site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Amazing ..
I will bookmark your blog and take the feeds also? I am satisfied to find numerous useful info here in the
publish, we’d like work out more strategies in this regard, thank you for sharing.
. . . . .
Please let me know if you’re looking for a author for your blog.
You have some really good articles and I think I would be a good asset.
If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write some content for
your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please send me an e-mail if interested.
Cheers!
What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this
I’ve found It positively helpful and it has aided me out loads.
I hope to contribute & assist other customers like its helped me.
Good job.