Liberia News:LWSC PROVIDES JOB TRAINING OPPORTUNITIES TO SEVERAL STUDENTS

Monrovia-The Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) has announced that it is providing job training opportunities at the entity to youthful college students from five institutions of higher learning in the country

It named the institutions as the University of Liberia, William V.S. Tubman University, LOIC, Stella Maris University and President’s Young Professionals.

The interns, about 37 in number, are drawn from several technical disciplines to include Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, Environmental Science, Plumbing and Civil Engineering.

Managing Director Mr. Mohammed Ali said the students have been placed into various divisions of the Corporation based on the areas of study, adding that “They will stay at the LWSC for a period of three months after which a report will be sent to their respective Institutions.”

These efforts only underscores the new LWSC management desire and commitment to enhancing the professional skills of Liberians, as well as providing them glorious opportunities, if maximized, can serve as immediate terminal to future work accommodations at other technical public and private entities.