Liberia News:LRA URGES RESIDENTIAL OWNERS

By Mark B. Dumbar

Monrovia-Feb-7-TNR:The Liberia Revenue Authority’s Assistant Commissioner for Tax Service Division, Isaac B. Stephens has urged residential owners to take advantage of the registration date by registering their properties.

According to Mr. Stephens, the registration of residential properties which began on January 1, 2024 is in progress and the process is expected to end in July.

He said the payment period is within the first six months of the year. He said within these six months, a person can arrange to pay monthly. The Assistant Commissioner further stated that the payment is based on what a person can afford to pay from US$5 or US$10 per month.

Stephens mentioned that the amount has to be paid within six months at the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA). He added that if a person wants to register his/her residential areas all they need is to come to the LRA headquarters with the following information which includes a photo of the property (ies), identification card, or passport.

He said the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA)will attach a number to your residential property that will recognize you as a taxpayer in the country. Stephens added that when your property has been registered by LRA, a bill will be given to that individual to inform him/her if it is a residential or business area. He disclosed that many Liberians do not volunteer to go to the LRA to register their residential property or business areas.