Liberia news:LISCR Boosts Intra-Gov’t Tournament

MONROVIA-The Liberia International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR) has once again demonstrated its continued commitment to Liberian sports. This time, it has donated essential materials to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) for the next ongoing Intra-Governmental Tournament.

The handover ceremony, which took place at LISCR’s Headquarters in Sinkor, Monrovia, marks another chapter in the decade-long partnership between the two entities.

The items presented by LISCR Chief Executive Officer Avi Abraham Zaidenberg, includes 450 medals – a breakdown of gold, silver, and bronze for top finishers – alongside four prominent trophies to recognize team victories and twenty individual awards for outstanding athletes.

Mr. Avi Abraham Zaidenberg emphasized LISCR’s pride in supporting the development of the Liberian community adding that LISCR’s commitment extends beyond maritime operations; investing in the social fabric of Liberia, and sports play a vital role in fostering unity and growth.

“We are honored to once again partner with the Ministry of Youth and Sports for this important tournament,” he stated.

Mr. Zaidenberg further elaborated on the significance of their long-standing relationship with the MYS, highlighting LISCR’s consistent sponsorship of key national sporting events, including the popular National County Sports Meet.

He underscored the company’s dedication to Liberia’s ongoing rebuilding efforts, recognizing the power of sports and infrastructural development as key drivers noting that his institution unwavering commitment is to initiate the upliftment of the Liberian community, and we are proud to reaffirm our support to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Receiving the items, Youth and Sports Minister, Cllr. Jeror Cole Bangalu, expressed gratitude for LISCR’s consistent support stressing that Mr. Zaidenberg and the entire LISCR team have been invaluable partners to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for many years.

Minister Bangalu said the generosity in providing these essential materials will significantly enhance the experience for all participants in the Intra-governmental Tournament.

He lauded LISCR’s contribution as “unmatched” and voiced his sincere hope for the enduring continuation of this fruitful collaboration, which benefits countless young athletes across Liberia.

The Intra-Governmental Tournament serves as an annual platform for friendly competition and the promotion of physical activity among employees of various government ministries and agencies.

LISCR’s timely donation ensures that the achievements of the participants will be appropriately recognized, further encouraging sportsmanship and national unity within the public sector.

The tournament is eagerly anticipated and plays a crucial role in fostering positive relationships and a healthy lifestyle within the Liberian government workforce.

