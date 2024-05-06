Liberia News:”Liberian Government Delegation Tours Youth Agriculture Training Center to Combat Substance Abuse”

Montserrado-May-06-2024-TNR:A high-level delegation of the Liberian Government, led by Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, embarked on a tour of the Youth Agriculture Training Center in Bentol City, Montserrado County.

The visit aimed to assess the condition of the facility, which is slated for use in the rehabilitation of “At-Risk Youths” grappling with drug and substance abuse, a major concern of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai’s administration.

The delegation, comprised of esteemed government officials, included Senators Abraham Darius Dillon and Saah Harlie Joseph of Montserrado County, as well as Senate’s Committee Chairman on Youth and Sports, Senator Johnny K. Kpehe, Sr. from Bong County.

Additionally, Montserrado County Superintendent Whroway Byrant, Youth and Sports Minister Cllr. Cole Bangalu, Deputy Minister for TVET Larramand Nyonton, and Deputy Youth & Sports Minister Bryant McGill were in attendance.

The tour provided the delegation with a first-hand look at the state of the Youth Agriculture Training Center and its potential role in addressing the pressing issue of drug and substance abuse among young Liberians. The government’s commitment to tackling this challenge was evident as officials engaged in discussions and assessments to ensure the facility’s readiness for the rehabilitation of “At-Risk Youths.”

As the Liberian Government continues its efforts to combat drug and substance abuse and support vulnerable youth populations, the visit to the Youth Agriculture Training Center underscores the importance of investing in programs that offer constructive pathways for those in need of assistance.