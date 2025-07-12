Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Jamesetta D. Williams

MONROVIA-The Liberia Pharmacy Board (LPB) has shut down the G.W. Medicine Store located at Duala Market, Bushrod Island following a tragic incident that led to the death of a patient, identified as Hawa M. Bility.

The decision was announced during a press conference held at the Ministry of Health in Monrovia.

The Board said the action stemmed from an alarming report of pharmaceutical malpractice that occurred on July 1, 2025.

Two ladies, Tetee Adjola and Mama Johnson had filed a complaint against the Medicine Store, alleging that the late Bility received an unauthorized injection administered by one Fred M. Foeday, a licensed nurse and the dispenser at the facility.

They also alleged that the deceased immediately collapsed right after the injection, rushed to the nearby Muslim Clinic on Jamaica Road, where she was pronounced dead on arrival (DOA).

The LPB launched full-scale investigation upon receipt of the complaint from July 2 to 5, 2025.

The investigation was led by Dr. Jefferson P. Harris, Inspector General of the LPB, and Dr. Veronica Pasawee, Chairperson of the Ethics and Grievances Committee.

Findings from the investigation revealed several gross violations including unlicensed operations, operating without a valid license from the Liberia Pharmacy Board, unauthorized clinical practice, and administering injection at the store in contravention of pharmacy regulations.

Medicine shops or stores are not permitted to offer clinical services, according to LPB regulations.

Although Foeday holds a valid Registered Nurse license (#13047SMYTHED7/03/18), his actions in administering injections within a medicine store setting were deemed unethical and illegal under the Pharmacy Act.

The Drug Store is also guilty of possession of restricted pharmaceuticals,, as Investigators discovered injectable medications and medical supplies on the premises, which are prohibited in medicine shops under Section 67.25 of the Pharmacy Act.

These violations, according to the LPB, are grievous and warrant the immediate closure of the G.W. Medicine Store.

Pharmacists Board has however reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy on unauthorized pharmaceutical activities.

“This incident should serve as a serious warning to all pharmacy and medicine store proprietors and dispensers,” said LPB Registrar General Dr. Menmon P.Z. Dunah.

“We will not tolerate the use of medicine stores as makeshift clinics, ” he stated.

The Board expressed condolences to the bereaved family for the loss of Sis. Bility who has been laid to rest in keeping with Islamic rites.

LPB Chairman Arthur Loryoun emphasized the Board’s commitment to conducting regular inspections and enforcing compliance to prevent such tragedies.

The Board also warned the general public to refrain from seeking clinical treatments at medicine shops and instead utilize certified health facilities, pledging to uphold the highest standards of pharmaceutical practice and ensure the safety of all Liberians.

