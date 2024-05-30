Liberia News:LIBERIA-CHINA STRENGTHEN HEALTH COOPERATION

By: Perry B. Zordyu

Health Minister, Dr. Louise M. Kpoto has been working tirelessly to improve the healthcare system in Liberia since taking office.

One of her key initiatives has been to strengthen cooperation between China and Liberia in the area of healthcare system strengthening.

In line with this initiative, twenty-eight Liberians, including four OBGYN specialists and twenty-four nurses, left Liberia for China to participate in a three-week Maternal Emergencies Management training in the city of Chengdu, Sichuan Province in Southwest China.

According to a MoH release, the training program is a significant opportunity for healthcare professionals to enhance their skills and expertise in managing maternal emergencies, which are crucial in reducing maternal mortality rates in Liberia.

It follows quotes that the program will cover various aspects of maternal healthcare, including labour and delivery complications, postpartum haemorrhage, and emergency newborn care.

The initiative to send these healthcare professionals to China for training is a testament to the commitment of both the Liberian and Chinese governments to collaborate and support each other in healthcare capacity building.

It also underscores the mutual respect and cooperation between the two countries in addressing critical healthcare needs.

Meanwhile, the training program is expected to provide the Liberian participants with valuable insights, knowledge, and practical skills that will further equip them to provide high-quality maternal healthcare upon their return to Liberia which will contribute to the overall improvement of maternal and child healthcare services in the country.

Health Minister Dr. Louise M. Kpoto expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for their support in providing valuable opportunities for Liberian healthcare professionals.

Minister Kpoto emphasized the importance of such collaborative efforts in enhancing the capabilities of healthcare workers and ultimately improving health outcomes for the people of Liberia.

“The participation of Liberian healthcare professionals in the Maternal Emergencies Management training in China marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to strengthen the healthcare system in Liberia,” Minister Kpoto noted.

She furthered “It demonstrates the continued dedication of the Ministry of Health to invest in the training and development of its healthcare workforce, to deliver better healthcare services to the people of Liberia.”

The Maternal Emergency Management Training Program is currently taking place in the People’s Republic of China and is expected to end within the next three weeks.