Liberia News:LIBERIA 1ST DEMOCRACY, POLITICAL ACCOUNTABILITY SUMMIT GETS UNDERWAY

Monrovia-March-20-TNR:Naymote Partners for Democratic Development, a leading civil society organization in Liberia, has announced the upcoming Summit for Democracy and Political Accountability, scheduled to take place from March 20 to 21, 2024, at the Sinkor Palace Hotel in Monrovia, Liberia.

The global landscape is witnessing a concerning trend of rising authoritarianism, posing significant threats to democratic principles. In response to these challenges, the Summit for Democracy and Political Accountability aims to create a forum where diverse stakeholders, including government officials, political parties, civil society organizations, development partners, youth, and marginalized groups, can come together to explore challenges and pathways for sustaining Liberia’s democracy, enhancing democratic dividends, promoting political accountability, and encouraging active citizens engagement in democratic processes.

The two-day summit will feature open discussions, expert panels, and interactive sessions focused on identifying challenges hindering the delivery of democratic benefits, evaluating the government’s developmental agenda, defining the roles of various stakeholders in upholding political accountability and deliberating on the strategic leadership role of Liberian youth in ensuring the long-term sustainability of democracy.

“We believe that sustaining democracy and promoting political accountability is critical for Liberia’s future development and stability,” said Eddie D. Jarwolo, Executive Director of Naymote Partners for Democratic Development. “This summit provides a unique opportunity for stakeholders to come together, share insights, and develop actionable strategies for advancing democracy and governance in Liberia.”

The summit will gather insights from various stakeholders, including government officials, political parties, development partners, academia, experts, media, youth, women leaders, and prominent civil society actors. Following the event, a call to action will be formulated and presented to the Liberian government, key decision-makers, and partners involved in democracy, governance, rule of law, and accountability initiatives.

“We anticipate that this summit will lead to increased awareness, improved understanding, and heightened consciousness regarding the critical significance of sustaining democracy and promoting political accountability in Liberia,” added Jarwolo.

H.E. Jeremiah Kpang Koung, Vice President of Liberia will deliver the keynote address at the summit. Also, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance, and Development Planning, the Ambassadors of the United Kingdom in Liberia, the European Union, the Second Secretary and Program Officer, Democracy and Human Rights at the Embassy of Sweden, the USAID Mission Director among others will speak at the summit.

The summit will bring together a total of 25 exceptional speakers, facilitators panelists, and six-panel discussions.

Specifically, the event is anticipated to bring together 75 participants from eight of the country’s fifteen counties: Montserrado, Margibi, Bassa, Bong, Lofa, Nimba, Bomi, and Cape Mount counties.

Naymote Partners for Democratic Development is a leading civil society institution established in 2001 by student leaders and activists to advance accountable democratic governance, political accountability, and strong civic engagement in Liberia and across the continent. Since its inception, Naymote has been at the forefront of efforts to strengthen Liberia’s democratic institutions and empower citizens to participate actively in the governance process.