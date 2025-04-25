Liberia News:Kogar Wins Nimba-By Election

Nimba County-The National Elections Commission (NEC) has declared R Unity Party-backed candidate Representative Samuel Kogar of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR).

Announcing the final results of the By-Election in Nimba County yesterday, NEC disclosed that Rep. Kogar obtained the total votes of 62,136 constituting 52 percent of the total votes cast. His closest rival, Madam Edith Gongloe-Weh obtained the total votes opf 40, 506 constituting 33.95 percent of the total valid votes cast.

With the final results from NEC is confirmed that Rep. Kogar is the new Senator of Nimba County replacing the late Senator Prince Y. Johnson who was considered as the political godfather of Nimba County.

At the same time, the lone female candidate in the Nimba County Senatorial By-election, Edith Gongloe, Weh has conceded defeat and congratulated Rep. Samuel Kogah as the victor, ahead of the final result from the National Elections Commission.

According Maddam Gongloe-Weh was was the closest rival to Kogar, from all of the tally sheets in their possession; it is proven that the Unity Party Candidate has won the process. She lauded her supporters and the Women’s Coalition for their support given to the process.

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, citizens of Nimba County who are registered voters went to the polls to elect a candidate of their choice to replace the late senator Prince Y. Johnson at the Liberian Senate.

National and international observers described the electoral process as peaceful and appreciated the Liberia National Police and other securities apparatus for providing security protection. Both contestants and supporters of the Nimba County Senatorial by-election are waiting for the National Elections Commission to finally announce the winner of the elections.