Liberia News:JOBS FOR SALE

Monrovia-Feb-7-TNR: As the scramble for jobs continues among members and supporters of the Unity Party, controversial Montserrado County District #10 Representative, Yekeh Kolubah has accused President Joseph Numah Boakai of selling government positions in his new administration.

The Montserrado County lawmaker who supported Ambassador Boakai and the Unity Party during the 2023 presidential and legislative elections in the country accused the Liberian leader of gambling key government positions in exchange of money.

Speaking to journalists at his Capitol Building office Monday, Rep. Kolubah disclosed that recent action by President Boakai since his election speaks to the many speculations of his poor health condition and poor decision-making ability to deliver the country.

Yekeh who became a key member of the opposition bloc against the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) government of former President George M. Weah expressed regret over supporting President Boakai during the just ended elections informing Liberians that the election of President Boakai is a great mistake to the country and its people.

Yekeh says he is ready to fight the Unity Party-led government for its failure to make good campaign promises and work in the interest of ordinary Liberians.

The Montserrado County District #10 lawmaker described President Boakai as an ingrate who should not be heading the Unity Party.

He frowned at members and supporters of President Boakai asking them to give the 79-year-old President a chance to lead the country. Yekeh stressed that it was unpatriotic for people he calls senior citizens to continuously allow wrong in the society for selfish reasons until the country is punch into crisis.

“Let me make this clear, the same way I castigated former President Weah and the ills in his government, if President Joseph Boakai does not change his course of action, I will have no option but to move the same way as I did during the Weah’s era,” the Montserrado lawmaker further averred.

Yekeh emphasized, “Joseph Boakai has become a mistake, and my letter is on its way to have President Joseph Boakai expelled from the Unity party because he is insensitive to the plight of the Liberian people and by large the partisans of the Unity Party, some of them who suffered for this President, where are they, Rep. Kolubah wondered.

He at the same time, called for the expulsion of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai from the Unity Party alleging that the Standard-bearer of the ruling Unity Party is destined to kill the Unity Party if he remains the face of the UP.

Representative Kolubah further revealed that he earlier sounded the warning to the current disenchanted Chairman of the Party, Rev. Luther Tarpeh but paid no attention saying that that it was a ‘big talk.

Representative Kolubah among other things added that resail Montserrado county lawmaker said his recent stance against President Joseph N. Boakai is due to the manner and form the President Boakai is proceeding with the affairs of the state.