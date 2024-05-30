Liberia News:“I’VE MADE NO DECISION TO WITHDRAW NPP”
…Jewel Howard-Taylor Confirms Party’s Continuous Membership In CDC
Monrovia-The political leader of the former governing National Patriotic Party (NPP), former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor has affirmed that the NPP remains a member of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and has made no decision to withdraw from the coalition.
In a recent interview with Spoon News, Howard-Taylor addressed the speculations surrounding the NPP’s potential departure from the CDC. These rumors emerged due to claims that the agreement which established the coalition had expired.
Howard-Taylor clarified that any decision to withdraw from the CDC can only be made by the party’s national convention, which is the highest decision-making body within the NPP. “Only a national convention has the authority to take any decision of withdrawal from the Coalition for Democratic Change,” she stated emphatically.
According to Howard-Taylor, the NPP’s initial decision to join the CDC was made in accordance with the party’s by-laws and constitution. She emphasized the importance of adhering to these governing documents and expected other party members to respect the established laws and procedures. “The decision that brought the NPP into the coalition was taken based on the by-laws and constitution of the party, and as a lawyer, I expect others to respect the laws of the NPP,” she added.
The former Vice President’s remarks come at a critical time as the NPP and its coalition partners navigate the evolving political landscape in Liberia. Her statements aim to reassure party members and the public of the NPP’s commitment to its coalition partners and the principles that underpinned the formation of the CDC.
Howard-Taylor’s clear stance on the matter seeks to put to rest any uncertainty about the NPP’s allegiance and future within the CDC. It also underscores the necessity for any major decisions to be made through proper channels, reflecting the party’s democratic values and adherence to its internal regulations.
The Coalition for Democratic Change, which includes the NPP, has been a significant political force in Liberia. As the country approaches crucial electoral periods, the unity and stability of this coalition remain vital for its members and supporters.
Howard-Taylor’s interview with Spoon News serves as a definitive statement on the NPP’s current position within the CDC, emphasizing that any change in this status would require a formal and structured process, firmly rooted in the party’s established legal framework.
