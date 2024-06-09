Liberia News:Irish Aid, Concern Worldwide Liberia, and CHAP Empower 225 Farmers in Bassa and Rivercess Counties

By New Republic Liberia

MONROVIA-Irish Aid and Concern Worldwide Liberia in partnership with the Community of Hope Agriculture Project (CHAP), are actively engaging local farmers in Bassa and Rivercess counties to enhance food security and economic opportunities. Through the implementation of the (SRI) method, the initiative aims to improve livelihoods and create sustainable jobs for farmers in these regions.

Funded by Irish Aid and Concern Worldwide Liberia, CHAP is currently working with 225 farmers across nine communities in Bassa and Rivercess Counties. The SRI method of rice cultivation enables farmers to maximize yields by planting fewer seeds, ultimately increasing productivity and food security.

Farmers participating in the program expressed gratitude towards Irish Aid, Concern Worldwide Liberia and CHAP for introducing them to the innovative SRI method. They emphasized the significant impact this new approach has had on their farming practices, noting its effectiveness in increasing rice production while requiring less input.

In light of these positive outcomes, farmers are calling on the government of Liberia to support initiatives like CHAP, which contribute to enhancing food security, creating employment opportunities, and reducing reliance on imported rice. They believe that the adoption of sustainable agriculture practices, such as the SRI method, will play a crucial role in strengthening the local agricultural sector and promoting self-sufficiency in rice production.

Overall, the collaboration between Irish Aid, Concern Worldwide Liberia and CHAP is seen as a valuable investment in the agricultural sector of Bassa and Rivercess Counties, with the potential to bring about long-term benefits for farmers and their communities.

The “I Love Liberian Rice” is proudly produced by CHAP with help from its donor partners.

New Republic Liberia 6839 posts 0 comments

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets  including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and  did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters 
 He holds first  MA with honors in International  Relations and a  candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict  Resolution from the University of Liberia. 

Your email address will not be published.