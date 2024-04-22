Monrovia-April-22-TNR:Recent developments in Liberia’s mining sector have raised eyebrows and sparked stakeholder concerns over the conduct of High Power Exploration (HPX) which recently signed a letter of intent with the Government of Liberia to invest up to $5 billion, for among others, construction of a railway from Guinea to Buchana Port. Reports have surfaced suggesting that HPX, initially known for its acquisition of the Nimba Mount project in Guinean, is attempting to assert its relevance in Liberia by allegedly pursuing a dubious acquisition of Solway Mining Incorporated, despite its lack of any footprint in the sector in Liberia. At the center of the controversy lies a complex web of connections involving HPX, influential figures like Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, brother of former Ghanaian President John Mahama, and a faction of disgruntled Russians. It is alleged that HPX is leveraging these ties to manipulate Liberian laws and engineer the acquisition of Solway Mining, which has been trying to take control of the Blei and Delton deposits which are already within the ArcelorMittal Liberia concessional area. Mr. Ibrahim Mahama’s frequent visits to Liberia and engagements with high-ranking government officials have fueled suspicions of a concerted effort to secure control over Solway Resources. Disturbingly, reports have emerged of local communities being mobilized to oust individuals associated with the current ownership structure of Solway Mining, raising ethical and legal concerns. Central to the controversy is the disputed ownership of Solway Mining, with conflicting narratives surrounding its incorporation and subsequent amendments. While the Ministry of Mines and Energy recognizes Boima Morgan as the legitimate owner of Solway, a group of Russians are equally making claim of ownership and it is this group that reports suggest HPX is allegedly attempting to use in a bid to acquire Solway. In February this year, High Power Exploration (HPX) has signed a letter of intent with the Liberian government and pan-African investment group Guma Africa to negotiate the ownership, design, financing, development, and operation of what it calls “Liberty Corridor”. The Liberty Corridor was suppose to to be a multi-user infrastructure corridor connecting Guinea and Liberia, which HPX said will include a new railroad from Guinea’s mining-rich Nimba region to a deepwater port in Liberia, alongside an extension of the hydropower network from Côte d’Ivoire into the Nimba districts with advancement in regional infrastructure, alongside ongoing projects such as road upgrades and fibre optic installation. All along, the broader picture has bene thatHPX’s would make use of the railway between Buchanan and Yekepa to transport ore from its Guinea concession. But then, the company shifted to construction of Liberty Corridor and, yet again its sudden interest in acquiring a mining asset in Liberia which contradicts its original focus on the Guinean project. Despite previous assertions limited to utilizing Liberian railways for iron ore transportation, HPX’s pursuit of Solway Mining suggests a desperate attempt to maintain relevance in the Liberian mining space. Furthermore, the investment community awaits a framework agreement on the Liberty Corridor, based on the letter of intent signed between the Government of Liberia and HPX. The lack of clarity surrounding HPX’s motives and actions speaks to the urgent need for transparency and accountability in its dealings with the Liberian government and local communities. In light of these developments, many in the mining industry are urging Liberian policymakers to be mindful of investors who engage in desperate means to achieve their ends. The future of Liberia’s mining sector hinges on ensuring that ethical standards and business practices are upheld, and the interests of all stakeholders are safeguarded. Only through transparency and accountability can the integrity of Liberia’s mining industry be preserved and the trust of its citizens restored.
Hello there! I simply want to offer you a big thumbs up for your excellent information you have got
here on this post. I’ll be coming back to your site for more soon.
Also visit my blog post; โปรแกรมทัวร์พม่า
Hi there everyone, it’s my first go to see at this website, and
paragraph is really fruitful in support of me, keep
up posting these types of content.
My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find most of your post’s to be precisely what
I’m looking for. Does one offer guest writers to write content for
you? I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on a few
of the subjects you write concerning here. Again, awesome blog!
Opéré par MTM corp, société licenciée et soumise
aux lois de Curaçao, le casino Lucky31 est présent sur le marché des casinos en ligne
depuis plusieurs années.
Its like you read my thoughts! You seem to know a lot approximately this, such as you
wrote the e book in it or something. I think that you simply can do with a few percent to pressure the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is fantastic blog.
A fantastic read. I’ll definitely be back.
Howdy! This is kind of off topic but I need some
help from an established blog. Is it difficult to set
up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things
out pretty fast. I’m thinking about setting up my own but
I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any ideas or suggestions?
Appreciate it
Excellent post! We are linking to this particularly great content on our site.
Keep up the good writing.
Нi thеre, tһis weekend is ɡood iin favor of mе, foor the reason tһat this mⲟment
i am reading tһis impressive informative piece οff writing here at my residence.
Oh myy goodness! Incredible article dude! Тhanks, Hⲟwever I
am experiencing difficulties ᴡith ʏour RSS.
Ӏ don’t know thｅ reason ᴡhy І aam unable tto join іt.
Is therre anyboԁy else having the same RSS
issues? Anybody who кnows thee solution ⅽan youu kindly respond?
Thɑnx!!
Fantastic blog yoս hve here butt І was wondering iff you kew
of any սsｅr discussion forums tһat cocer the same topics taalked аbout in this article?
Ӏ’d really liқe t᧐ bе а pаrt of online community ѡheгe Ι can get suggestions from оther knowledgeable individuals tһat share thе same іnterest.
If үou һave anny recommendations, ρlease let me know.
Apprecіate it!