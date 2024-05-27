Liberia news:HCP Identifies With Visually Impaired Persons

MONROVIA-The United Blind Association of Liberia over the weekend received a cash presentation from a non-governmental organization, “Hope for Community Development,” based on request of people living with disabilities.
The cash donation which is in the sum of US$500 was given to help renovate the home of the United Blind Association of Liberia in Gardersville, LPRC community that was deroofed during the heavy storm that hit Monrovia and its surrounding sometimes in April of this year.
Making the cash presentation on behalf of Hope for Community Development and Vision Bearer, Ralph Dagoseh, the Legal Advisor, Cllr. Benedict Sagbe reechoed the organization’s commitment in working with its partners to ensure the dream of building the Liberian living and learning center for person with disabilities, a multi-purpose complex for the visually impaired community.
According to them, Hope for Community Development is also expected to break ground for the multipurpose facility in Bensonville City, Montserrado County in November or December of this year.
Receiving the cash presentation, on behalf of United Blind Association of Liberia, the Chief Administrative Officer, Wilfred Gewon, lauded Hope for Community Development family, and described the cash presentation as timely.
“This amount will be used for its intended purpose, trust me two to three days from now you will hear zinc and hummer sound on this building and you can do your background check, I’m also glad that Mr. Dagoseh and Hope for Community Development have expressed interest in partnering with us at the United Blind Association of Liberia,” Mr. Gewon asserted.
Hope for Community Development is a non-profit organization registered with the Canadian Government work with marginalized youths and families to impact transformational change through education, programming, and workshops in Canada.
With the limited financial resources, Hope for Community Development has assisted approximately six thousand persons with disabilities with basic needs in Liberia and currently working with several disability organizations since its establishment in 2020.
The United Blind Association was founded in 1995 with the sole purpose of uniting, integrating and educating blind people across Liberia. The United Blind Association currently has two existing branches in Bong and Grand Bassa Counties.
The United Blind Training Academy is an elementary school and is the educational arm of the United Blind Association of Liberia, established in 1997 and has graduated over 250 students for the elementary division across Liberia.
