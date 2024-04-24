LIBERIA NEWS:GOV’T URGED TO REDESIGN VEHICLE INSPECTION

MONROVIA-Several Liberians especially those with low income have urged the Liberian Government through the Ministry of Transport and the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) including the Liberia National Police to redesign the vehicle inspection.

According to the Liberians, government can implement an alternative by ensuring that the National Transit Authority makes available public buses to commute Liberians.

They spoke to our reporter on Monday when both students and workers including other citizens were struggling to get on board the few commercial buses that were available but insufficient for the number of Liberians who were stranded in central Monrovia.

Our reporter observed the constraints that Liberians were going through because of the limitation of transport buses due to the ongoing vehicle inspection the older people were running after the buses with the younger Liberians were not being given a chance to get on board the buses.

The stranded Liberians were described the situation as unfortunate that they have to undergo due to the lack of a system.

Speaking further, the frustrated Liberians attributed the challenges that provoked them to dishonesty. According to them, if those vehicle owners were honest in registering their vehicles in line with the regulation they were not going to be confronted with such a situation.

The irritated Liberians also urged the government to ensure that they worked on a system that would not allow the citizens to go through uncomfortable situation that has the proclivity to jeopardize their lives.