Liberia News:GOV’T OWES US$1.7 M FOR RENTAL SERVICES

Monrovia-March-7-TNR:The Director General-designate of the General Service Agency, Galakpai Wozie Kortimai has disclosed that the Liberian Government owes land and building owners over US$1.7 million for rental services.

Facing the Senate Committee on Autonomous Agency chaired by Bong County Senator Johnny Kpehe Tuesday in Monrovia, Mr. Kortimai promised to verify the figure provided him if confirmed by the Senate.

He said over the years, the government has failed to settle most of its financial obligations to land and building owners whose properties have been used for public services.

According to him, this has put the GSA in an embarrassing situation, adding that if confirmed, his leadership will lobby with the 55th Legislature to allocate the fund in the budget for Fiscal Year 2024 to settle the debt.

“The General Service Agency controls housing and public properties and is responsible for the custody and management of all Government-owned and lease land and buildings,” he added.

He notes, “The Government of Liberia has over the period not been able to settle most of its obligations to land and building owners in the tone of approximately US$1,795,950 and this figure will be verified by our leadership when confirmed. This has put the GSA in an embarrassing situation,” Mr. Kortimaistressed.

Highlighting his plans for the next 100 days, Galakpai WozieKortimai promised to firstly establish a task force to identify and recover government vehicles, plates and other essential assets that are wrongly in use by private or public entities, individuals and respond to quick impact renovations by Ministries, Agencies and Commissions that may require GSA intervention.

“Secondly, we will set up a technical team headed by a legal professional from the GSA to promptly conduct an assessment of properties leased to the Government which will give us informed judgment on default, lease agreement, and actual amount owed to these property owners, and a centralized renovation of GOL owned and leased buildings to enable government minimize costs,” the GSA boss designate indicated.

Mr. Kortimai also vowed to put in place a property mechanism to ensure that government properties, especially vehicles are not used by public officials as personal properties.

At the same time, the GSA Director General designate said if confirmed, he will reintroduce the Department of National Financial Management (NFM) which will be responsible for recording all purchase vouchers being prepared by various Ministries, Agencies and Commissions.

“This department if granted, will ensure that proper accounts of all government materials purchased and also minimize the disparities in purchasing vouchers,” he concluded.