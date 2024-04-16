Liberia News:G/Cape Mount County Teams Receive Major Boost; As Bea Mountain Presents $USD 10K and 25 Bags of Rice 

By Wilson

 

Monrovia-April-16-TNR: Bea Mountain Mining Corporation has donated 20 bags of Rice and $10, 000 United States Dollars to the Grand Cape Mount County Sports Steering Committee.

The donation from Bea Mountain is aimed at buttressing the efforts of Sports Steering Committee, and also the Company’s own way of supporting Cape Mount during the National County Sports Meet Tournament that is taking place across the Country.

Making the presentation Tuesday in Central Monrovia, BMMC Human Resource Manager and Community Relations Advisor expressed the company’s sincere gratuity to the Grand Cape Mount County Sports Steering Committee for properly managing the teams of the County.

Mr. Oliver Gipli and Mrs. Aminata Kamara noted that BMMC is a great partner to Grand Cape Mount County and as such the Company is prepared to always support the County in every capacity.

The two BMMC officials further expressed optimism that the County teams will qualify from its zone, stressing that the company will stand with the County’s teams and ensure they emerge champions in this year’s National County Sports Meet.

For his part, the Chairman of the Grand Cape Mount County Sports Steering Committee Africanous M. Fahnbulleh lauded the Management of BMMC for the support to the teams.

According to Fahnbulleh, the committee will continue to seek financial support from the company as the teams progress in the tournament.

