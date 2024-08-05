Liberia News:FSI Seeks Master’s Degree Accreditation

Liberia-The Gabriel L. Dennis Foreign Service Institute (FSI) has taken a significant step forward by pursuing accreditation from the National Commission on Higher Education (NCHC), Director General Mr. Reginald B. Goodridge, announced last week.

Mr. Goodridge, a former information minister, emphasized the importance of the accreditation as a strategic part of revitalizing the institute.

“Our mission is to restore the prestige of the FSI and make it competitive with other Foreign Service Institutes globally,” he stated.

“Accreditation will enable us to offer a Master’s degree program, enhancing the academic and professional opportunities for our students,” he further added.

The Gabriel L. Dennis Foreign Service Institute was established during the administration of President William V.S. Tubman, who recognized the need to Liberianize the country’s diplomacy. In 1946, legislation was enacted to create the Liberian Foreign Service Institute, which was further formalized under the Foreign Service Act of February 16, 1951.

The institute was named in honor of Hon. Gabriel L. Dennis, the 23rd Secretary of State, who played a pivotal role in training brilliant Liberians in Washington, D.C. in the 1940s, forming the foundation of Liberia’s foreign policy and the institute’s esteemed reputation.

FSI teaches diplomatic skills such as effective communication, lucid reporting, negotiating skills, and management, fostering logical thinking, sound judgment, and analytical ability, as well as promoting cultural awareness and interpersonal relationships while maintaining social conscience and cultural linkages.

The Institute also instills societal values, patriotism, and esprit de corps, encouraging creativity, trustworthiness, and professional commitment, establishing effective language study programs in French, Spanish, Chinese, Russian, and Arabic, and developing as a Think-Tank for international relations and cooperation, particularly with African nations.

Goodridge who took over the helm of leadership two and a half months ago, said he met the Institute dormant, adding that in spite of the situation, efforts have been made to revitalize the management, staff proficiency, structure and curriculum.

He said that the FSI is now on a trajectory to justify its legacy as a prestigious institution, including pursuing accreditation to offer a Master’s degree.

Mr. Goodridge disclosed that FSI is also entering into MOU with local and international institutions for the exchange of instructors and students, offering a 4-week Orientation/Refresher Course and an 11-month academic training program for government officials and aspiring diplomats.

According to him, the Institute is establishing the Madam Suakoko Graduate School for Female Diplomats to accelerate the advancement of Liberian women in diplomacy, demographic report on enrollment, saying the current demographic report on enrollment shows a promising trend of 55.22% of students are female, and 44.7% are male.

Mr. Goodridge also said FSI is positioning itself as a top research institution in Africa, focusing on topics such as Liberia’s role in the formation of the OAU, peacekeeping operations, and the country’s foreign policy under various presidents.

As the FSI approaches its 75th Anniversary in 2025, it plans to celebrate this milestone with an Annual Foreign Service Symposium in Monrovia, inviting distinguished minds in African diplomacy and international relations to discuss critical global issues from an African perspective.

He expressed gratitude to President Boakai and Vice President Koung for their support and keen interest in the FSI’s mission.

Goodridge emphasized that a strong domestic policy drives a vibrant foreign policy, aligning with the ARREST Agenda.