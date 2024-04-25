LIBERIA NEWS:FORMER HEALTH MINISTER REFUTES USAID’S ALLEGATION

MONROVIA-Former Health Minister, Dr. Wilhemina Jallah has termed recent allegation made by United States Agency for International Development (USAID) of the sale of donated drugs to the Ministry as unrealistic.

Responding to the allegation against the George M Weah’s administration, Minister Jallah added that despite reports of stolen medical supplies, the Ministry launched an investigation which proved that nothing was stolen.

Last week, Jim Wright, USAID Mission Director alleged that at least 90% of pharmacies in Liberia sold stolen medicines donated by aid organizations. USAID Mission Director Jim Wright stated that such “acts of fraud” prevented Liberians from receiving donated essential medicines.

“That is unacceptable. That means that medicine is only available to patients that have enough money to buy them,” Mr. Wright said.

Following the revelation, six Liberian civil groups have launched a national media campaign aimed at monitoring the distribution of aid medical supplies and raising awareness that donated medicines are free and should not be sold.

Wright called for increased accountability, including the prosecution of those guilty of stealing and selling donated health supplies. He termed the campaign launch as a pivotal moment in their collective efforts to address a critical issue affecting every Liberian’s health and well-being.

He used the occasion to thank the government, urging the need to recognize the tremendous efforts of Liberian healthcare workers.

Wright acknowledged the invaluable work of community health assistants in Liberia, adding that they play a crucial role in detecting and treating diseases like malaria. They contributed to Liberia’s success in cutting childhood malaria cases in half, with support from the U.S.

The USAID boss added that in the President’s Malaria Initiative last year, life-saving medicines and other medical supplies worth 14 million US dollars were donated to the people of Liberia by the (USAID) and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. He pointed out that those essential health products significantly reduce preventable deaths.

The USAID envoy expressed conviction that the Government of Liberia will also benefit from constructive partnerships with the Coalition, citing the example of Liberia’s National Public Health Initiative. “To make a meaningful and sustainable impact on reducing fraud, the Government of Liberia must also assume more responsibility for ensuring accountability,” he said.

He added that the recent indictment of former Margibi County Health Team members and other complicit parties for corruption is a step in the right direction. Wright stated that the next important step that the government should embark on is prosecution, and if the accused are found guilty, they must be punished by the law.

This paper understands that the Liberian Government is to shortly issue a statement on this latest statement by the USAID Mission Director Jim Wright.

