Liberia News:FEJAL GETS BOOST FROM ALJA

Monrovia-Feb-5-TNR: The Female Journalists Association of Liberia (FeJAL) has expressed its gratitude to the Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas (ALJA) for the donation of laptop computers and recorders, which FeJAL says would help boost the capacity of female journalists across the country.

ALJA’s three laptop computers and five digital recorders to FeJAL are in fulfillment of their pledge made during the induction ceremony of FeJAL’s new Leadership on January 19, 2024.

Presenting the items at the offices of FeJAL in Paynesville, ALJA President, Mr. Pewee Baysah, said the Association remains committed to supporting journalists in Liberia through scholarships, equipment, and capacity development. He noted that the group will further ensure a stronger network for the empowerment of the media community in Liberia.

Receiving the items, FeJAL President Lisa Tenneh Diasay extended her heartfelt appreciation to ALJA for their unwavering support and for recognizing the importance of the association’s vision.

Lisa said ALJA’s contribution will undoubtedly make a lasting impact on the organization and the advancement of women in the field of journalism, especially in rural Liberia where her administration intends to establish resource centers. The resource centers, according to her, will provide the space for the empowerment of women journalists to carry out their journalistic duties.

“FeJAL remains dedicated to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for female journalists in Liberia. Through initiatives such as mentorship programs, capacity development, and advocacy campaigns, we aspire to empower and amplify the voices of women in the media industry. The donation, which is a testament to ALJA’s commitment to supporting and empowering women in journalism, will contribute to FeJAL’s ongoing efforts that seek to establish resource centers in the fifteen (15) subdivisions of the country”, FeJAL President noted.

About FeJAL:

The Female Journalists Association of Liberia (FeJAL) was founded in 1998 to ensure the empowerment of female journalists and other women in the media by organizing and conducting professional training programs, and media advocacy and striving to create a conducive environment for women in the media industry.

About ALJA:

The Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas (ALJA) is a professional organization that aims to promote the welfare, professional growth, and development of Liberian journalists in the Americas. ALJA is committed to serving as a platform for networking, mentorship, and advocacy for its members.