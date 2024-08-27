Liberia News:Fallen Tree Kills Three Farmers, Injures Others

Liberia-A tragic incident has claimed the lives of three Burkinabe nationals and also left several people injured in the forest of Duogee Town, B’hai Administrative District, Grand Gedeh County on August 24, 2024.

The deceased have been identified as Sawadog Mohammed Desire, 34, Yameogo Oliver, 25, and Tiono Ouibila, 25. The sole survivor is Antoine Tapsoba, 34.

The event occurred when a massive dead tree fell on the hut where the victims, cocoa farmers from Burkina Faso, were residing. They had had come to Liberia specifically to plant cocoa.

Investigations revealed that the farmers had cleared parts of the forest but did not fully cut down the trees. Instead, they severed the roots and burned the bark, leaving the trees vulnerable and prone to collapse without warning.

A 15-member coroner jury was convened to thoroughly examine the bodies, and concluded that the deaths were directly caused by the falling tree.

The administrative officer, Madison Neewray, along with the Liberia National Police (LNP), has released the bodies to the families for proper burial.

Meanwhile, the LNP has invited the owner of the farmland, Mr. Othello Bah, where the incident occurred, for questioning at the Toe Town Police Detachment.

This tragic event serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers posed by unsafe agricultural practices. Local authorities are urging farmers to adopt safer methods when clearing land to prevent such incidents in the future.

Credit: Ousma Kamara