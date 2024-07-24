Liberia News:Ex-Athlete Hails Honor Bestowed On Him

By: Moses M. Tokpah

Liberia-A former Liberian track athlete and CEO of the Bill Rogers Youth Foundation (BRY), Amb. Bill Rogers has termed his recent honor as a hope for young people who doubt their abilities and lack hope.

Amb. Rogers was over award Knight of Humane Order of African Redemption (KO-HOAR) by the President Joseph Nyuma Boakai at the Ellen Johnson Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

The Humane Order of African Redemption was instituted on January 13, 1879 during the presidency of Anthony W. Gardiner.

It is presented by the Government of Liberia and awarded for humanitarian work in Liberia for acts supporting and assisting the Liberian nation, and to individuals who have played a prominent role in the emancipation of African Americans and the pursuit of equal rights.

Amb. Rogers said the award does not only reflect his efforts, but also inspires him and many others to continue striving for a better future, saying the award is also in honor of the many individuals in and out of Liberia whose stories are like his.

The US-based Liberian said as he reflects on his long journey from a dark past, he is reminded of the profound challenges he faced. “Left devastated and abandoned, there were moments when it seemed I was consigned to the depths of despair, but I learned that the child who washes his hand clean shall eat with kings and queens,” he expressed

The former Liberian Athlete explained that he took risks with faith to produce results, adding that he did not act sorrowful to be successful.

Amb. Rogers urged the young people of Liberia to stand firm and believe in themselves, to be humble, respectful, determined, and compassionate for their beloved country and their fellow citizens. He said doing will help them find their path.

He expressed gratitude to the Liberia leader for recognizing his struggles and passion, and for acknowledging his journey and the resilience it has taken him to reach this point.