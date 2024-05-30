Liberia News:EPS PROBES FORMER VEEP TAYLOR’S ATTACK

Monrovia-The Executive Protection Service (EPS) is currently investigating allegation of attack on the Former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor and has gathered no evidence so far to prove that the former VP was attacked by an unknown assailant in the Duport Road area as reported.

Preliminary investigation conducted by the EPS was unable to substantiate the claim of the targeted attack as was reported in the media.

The investigation revealed that former Vice President Jewel Taylor was riding in a two-vehicle convoy when a sound came from one of the vehicle’s back windshields causing minor damage.

There was no showing that a vehicle crashed into the former VP’s convoy as is being insinuated in the media.

The area of the alleged incident was immediately searched and pedestrians and others in the neighborhood were interviewed as no one testified to seeing anyone throwing projectiles at the former VP’s vehicle.

The incident is still being investigated. From the investigation so far, there is a strong possibility that gravel from under the tyre of another moving vehicle in the opposite lane may have hit the rear windshield of the vehicle. However, this hypothesis is inconclusive, but there is no evidence that the former Vice President was being attacked as reported.

The Executive Protection Service is mandated to provide protection services to the President, Vice President, their family members, and other VIPs. The EPS is interested in establishing the facts and circumstances regarding threats related incidents and will not be drawn into political spin and unfounded allegations of targeted attacks to draw public attention and sympathy.

The EPS is currently providing services to the Former Vice President with almost half a dozen well-trained agents and two police officers and does not take lightly the security of its protectees.