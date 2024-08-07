Liberia News:Ecowas Rejects Kemayah

By Washington Tumay Watson

Liberia-The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has rejected the nomination of former Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Kemayah Bomi County as ECOWAS Residence Representative to Sierra Leone, Senator Edwin Snowe has disclosed.

Senator Snowe, an executive of the ECOWAS Parliament, said the ECOWAS structure has two components of appointees which include a statutory that is exclusively from a country within ECOWAS, while a residence representative to a member state is exclusively from the president of ECOWAS.

Senator Snowe Tuesday told OK FM that the President of the ECOWAS Commission has the authority without any influence to appoint any community citizen of a country to appoint the former Foreign Minister Kemayah as Residence Representative to Sierra Leone.

Senator Snowe further stated that the agreement was sent to the Sierra Leone government which consented, but there was a communication from the Liberian government through the Liberia embassy in Nigeria that Mr. Kayameyah was undergoing multiple investigations in Liberia and should not be nominated.

Senator Snowe said as a result of the communication, Kemayah automatically lost such an opportunity to represent his citizens and country as well, stressing that another country’s citizens will benefit from such an appointment.

Senator described the government’s action as bad for the country.

He said the government should make it clear if the former Foreign Minister is being considered for indictment, stressing”if there is no such an investigation and such communication goes to the public, it does not reflect on Mr. Kemayah alone, but shows a bad sign to the outside world that there is a problem in Liberia.