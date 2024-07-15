Liberia News:Cummings Thinking 2029

Liberia-Months after suffering another shocking defeat in last year’s elections won by Joseph Nyuma Boakai of the Unity Party, Alternative National Congress (ANC) political leader is thinking big about the 2029 elections, ambitiously, this time around, promising job opportunities for Liberians and even taking the country’s budget ceiling to over two billion dollars.

Mr. Alexander Cummings considered a political heavy weight, and at some point in time tipped to win the elections ahead of former President George Weah and Joseph Nyuma Boakai came a distant and unbelievable fourth place.

Mr. Cummings has not been seen in public or heard on radio since then, leaving many Liberians to wonder as to whether he had come to the end of the political road or nursing such a horrible loss that beat his own imagination.

Last week, one of the local dailies reported how he and former President Weah held meeting apparently on plans for the 2029 elections, which political analysts say will be an open and level playing field for every candidate, as there would be no dominant force. It is presumed that President Boakai, who will be 85 years in 2029, will not contest.

In his first public appearance and comments, the ANC political leader rather weighed in on his next plans for Liberia if Liberians could consider him at the polls in 2029, vowing to create 100,000 new jobs for Liberians every year if elected president in 2029.

Without any attempt to provide his perspectives on the current state of affairs, the government handling of the yellow machines which the President Boakai said are outcome of a “gentlemen agreement”, Mr. Cummings rather took the usual campaign mood, pledging that his administration would create 600,000 new jobs for Liberians within his first six years of presidency.

Mr. Cummings who entered the political field of Liberia in 2017 and contested in two presidential elections is hopeful of winning the admiration of the electorates to grant him the opportunity to lead the country in 2030 following the legislative and presidential elections.

The former Coca-Cola executive made the pledge when he addressed some young people at his party’s headquarters in Congo Town over the weekend, his official political party online page disclosed.

Apart from saying that he would create huge number of jobs, Mr. Cummings is also quoted as saying his leadership will also increase the national budget up to 2billion United States dollars.

He told the young people that if given the chance to lead country, he would increase the country budget to 2 billion through macroeconomic, monetary and taxation policies.

According to him, his government will not condone wasteful spending with the country’s funding emphasizing that he will ensure the cutting of waste and eliminating corruption that is destroying the country’s economic growth and development.

Mr. Cummings is famous for saying that the country cannot be transformed when the electorates continue to elect the same people and expect a different result.

He said it is about time Liberians think differently and make a critical decision in the 2029 presidential elections by not making the same mistake of electing leaders who do not have new ideas and vision a transformative vision especially for the future of the young people.