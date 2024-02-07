Liberia News:CDC READY FOR COMEBACK

Monrovia-Feb-7-TNR: The Executive Committee of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) through its Secretary General Jefferson Koijee has announced plans for its readiness to come back full in the political battle as an opposition party.

Mr. Koijee announced the Steering Committee and ensured its success for the retreat, with Deputy Speaker, Thomas P. Fallah as the Chairperson.

According to the statement, the committee comprises various members who will be responsible for different aspects of the retreat, including former Representative, Acarous M. Gray, Mr. Joseph Tye Williams, Augustine Monobala, L. Eugene Nagbe, Saifuah Mai Gray, Fred Gwyan, Whilemena Saydee-Tarr, Malias Z. Sheriff, Mr. Sidiki H. Fofana, Festus R.B. Logan, Jesse Koboi, Lewis A. Wright, Anderson S. Chea, Isaac Doe, Andrew Peters, and Daoda S. Carlon.

Moreover, the CDC Retreat Secretariat according to the release is responsible for ensuring that everything runs smoothly, and it comprises Deputy Secretary for Administration, Archievego M. Doe, Deputy Secretary for Records Jefferson Chesson, Assistant Secretary for Records & Research with Eric Pervis, Kezelee Vanyanbah, Mohammed Bamba, Matthew Fannoyon, Jemaiman Dossen, Ivor Moore, Bacchus Manipakei Carr, Harriett Shennon, Michael Francis Tarr, Eddie S. Baryon, Charles Morris, and John Nyan as members.

The Program Committee, responsible for organizing all programs for the retreat, the release noted that it comprises Mr. Emmanuel TT Swen as the Chairman, Edris Bility as the Co-Chair, Esiaka Sheriff as the Secretary, and members included Jusurf Bility, Eriah Gbah, Onnis Wudueh, Charles Morris, Sylvester Rennie, Kolu T. Sumo, Heylove Mark, Dianon Kollie, Transco Dutor, and Mohammed Jalloh.

The Planning & Strategy Committee, responsible for planning and strategizing the retreat, comprises, Alexander Saylee as the Chairman, Hassan Newland as the Co-Chair, Abdul Kromah as the Secretary, and members include, Horatias A. Richards-Siaffa, Clearance Wilson, Richelieu Urey, Earl Enders, Benedict Kolubah, Morleeta Mends-Cole Chea, Musu Momolu Isodje, Peter Bemah, Patrick Guah, Brooks S. Botoe, Salia O. Kamara, and Victor Santo Diggs.

Additionally, the Media and Communication Committee, responsible for managing all media and communication aspects of the retreat, comprises Kwame O. Weeks as the Chairman, James Crayton as the Co-Chair, David Kolleh as the Secretary, and members included Mamensie Kabba, Keff Hassan, Gaizohn A. Davies, Togar Alexander Bealded, Diana Tweah, Ojuku Gbozuah, Mohammed Salue Sy, Robert Griffiths, Opee O. Johnson, Raymond Roberts, Emmett P Chea, and Alex D. Roberts.

The Ways, Means, and Finance Committee, responsible for managing the retreat’s finances, comprises Abu Kamara as the Chairman, Morris T. Mend as the Co-Chair, Naileh Daitouh as the Secretary, and members included Esther Walker, Fatu Swaray, Maria Eva Doerner, Cherah Doe, Catherine Henry, Philomena Collins, Dekay Rokiatu Kaba, Benetta Brown, Assana Kehyee, Fatumata N Bah, Mildred Toteh, Fatu Doryen, Patience Theo, Mickee Matus Gosoe, and Anthony Twah.

The Vice Chairperson for the retreat coordinator Acarous M. Gray, for Operations, Mr. Joseph Tye Williams, Finance, Augustine Monobala, Planning and Strategy, and L. Eugene Nagbe.

Additionally, Top committee heads included Legal Affairs, Saifuah Mai Gray, Foreign Affairs, Fred Gwyan, Political Engagement, Whilemena Saydee-Tarr and the Secretary-General, Malias Z. Sheriff.

As for Logistics, Mr. Sidiki H. Fofana is head while Festus R.B. Logan heads the Interfaith. For Budget and Appropriation, Jesse Koboi while Program Planning, Lewis A. Wright, and Anderson S. Chea head of Public Information & Mass Media, Spokesman is Isaac Doe. For Inter-Party Affairs, Andrew Peters, Information Technology, Daoda S. Carlon, for the Legal Advisement, Standly Kparkillen, Chairman, Atty. Samora PZ Wokolo, Co-Chair, Atty. Kanio Bai Gbala, Secretary, Cllr. Phil Dixon, Deputy Secretary, Research, among others.