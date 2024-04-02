Liberia News:Bea Mountain donates Agriculture materials to KINJOR citizens

KINJOR-April-2-TNR:As a means of empowerment, Bea Mountain Mining Company(BMMC) over the weekend presented several agricultural materials to citizens of Kinjor, Grand Cape Mount County. The items are aimed at enhancing the level of food production in the communities.

Some of the items are, wheel borrow, cutlasses, shovels, diggers, rain boots and federalizers. Making the presentation, the community Relations Team said, BMMC was excited to help the affected communities. The team said BMMC was not only interested in mineral extraction, but also, improving the agricultural line in the county so that citizens can become self-supportive in the future. “Agriculture is one of the cornerstones of every country and that is why we as a company have decided to help in this direction,” the team said.

Receiving the items, Kinjor youth leader Winston Korsor, thanked the company for such a donation, which he said, will go a long way in addressing some of the farming needs of the citizens.

He promised the management that the materials will be used for its intended purpose. Besides that, he said part of the items will be used to clean the city.