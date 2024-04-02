Liberia News:BEA maintain trains specialized drivers

KINJOR-April-2-TNR:Bea Mountain Mining company has embarked on training of specialized drivers in its employ.

The exercise according to the Government and Community Relations Manager, Mr. Alpaslan Ozbilge, is intended to give additional skills, which will make them useful citizens.

The training when completed, will make the drivers markable for not only Liberian market, but global as well.

The training on operating machines like Komatsu Trucks, Excavator, Front loader among others.

Eighty persons are undergoing the training which over 75 percent are women. Some of the ladies expressed gratitude about the training.

“I am very happy to be part of this training exercise. I think it will help me. It makes me marketable now. I want to thank BMMC for such opportunity,” Julee William said.

For her part, Bendu Ware said, her knowledge will be used wisely. “These training are for heavy machines and those machines are all over the world in the mining sector. So, what I am learning today, will live with me for life.”

“Whatever you learn is not wasteful. Everything is useful. For me, this training is good for me. Now, no man till bluff us about driving heavy duty machines. After this training, I will be able to do the same work like the men,” Miatta Fahbulleh said.

Some of those trained are , Julee William, Bendu Ware, Hawa Kiadi, Bendu Konowah and Ester Jacob. Others are Jartu Freeman, Miatta Fahbulleh, Kemah Bush, Zanib Nya

“We have decided give them the extra training so they can be empowered and be able to compete both locally and internationally, He said.

The training is being conducted by the Human and Manpower Development of BMMC. This is the first time for such a huge number of people to attend such training program.