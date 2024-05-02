Liberia News:ArcelorMittal Liberia Celebrates Health and Safety Champions, Honors Employees Global Day Events

Monrovia-May-2-2024-TNR:ArcelorMittal Liberia on last week Thursday observed Global Health and Safety Day with events held simultaneously across four sites.

The global steel company which has committed to increasing investment in Liberia by more than half held different events at its offices in Monrovia, Buchanan, Yekepa, and Tokadeh to emphasize how key it upholds safety on the job.

Highlighting the importance of health and safety and reaffirming the company’s commitment to the health and safety culture, the events were held under the theme, “Believe in zero”.

The vents brought together employees and contractors from across the four venues.

Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Liberia, Jozephus Coenen who delivered the official Health and Safety Day message encouraged all staff to continue demonstrating strong safety leadership, stressing that health and safety is the responsibility of everyone.

He said the goal for management and the workforce is to prevent fatalities and injuries, something he said is possible if everyone works together.

“Everyone is responsible for safety, and we must choose safer behaviors over unsafe behaviors. Safety is for you and those around you.”

CEO Coenen said while ArcelorMittal may provide a bonus for good safety performance, it is not possible to buy safety. Still, rather there should be individual commitment and ownership of the company’s safety culture.

Meanwhile, several staff of the company have been honored for their outstanding health and safety performance in 2023, including those who were part of the first batch of ‘Guardian Angels.’

The staff were presented with certificates and gifts at the Health and Safety Day celebrations.

ArcelorMittal says its priority is to protect the safety, health, and well-being of all its people and it ranks as one of the most important material impacts for all our stakeholders.

“While we have made some significant advances in our practices, the evidence of which is visible in the performance in some parts of the group, any fatalities, are not acceptable”.

“We are determined to achieve a transformational approach to our safety culture and risk management and have put in place the additional governance, structures, processes and external support to achieve this”, AML states on its website.

World Safety Day, observed annually on April 28th, originated as a tribute to the victims of occupational accidents and diseases.

Established by the International Labor Organization (ILO) in 2003, its significance lies in raising global awareness about workplace safety and health, promoting preventive measures, and advocating for policies that prioritize workers’ well-being.

It serves as a platform to mobilize governments, employers, workers, and organizations worldwide to strive for safer and healthier workplaces, ultimately aiming to reduce the incidence of work-related injuries, illnesses, and fatalities.