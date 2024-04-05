Liberia News:Another Blunder?



Monrovia-April-5-TNR:Liberians are wondering as to what has begun of the Unity Party Government in just three months as there has been series of mistakes and missteps in the Joseph Nyuma Boakaiadministration.

In recent times, the President has nominated and withdrawn nominees on several occasions thus casting a dark cloud over the success of the three month-old government that is yet to meet its 100-days deliverables as promised by President Joseph Boakai.

This has left Liberians to wonder as to what is really going on with President Boakai’s nomination process. There are also reports that some individuals have been nominated without the consent and accruement of the President. So, who is making the appointments along with President, is the inexplicable question on the minds of Liberians.

What many considered as the latest blunder is the withdrawal of three nominees yesterday by President Boakai.

According to a release, President Joseph N. Boakai has requested the Liberian Senate not to proceed with the confirmation of three Presidential nominees.

In a communication to the Senate Thursday, the Liberian Leader informed that august body that with immediate effect he withdrawing the nominations of Cllr. Bobby Livingstone, Deputy Minister-designate for Public Affairs at the Ministry of Information, Mr. Joseph Cooper, Executive Director-designate of LRRRC and Adana S. Paye, Assistant Minister for Corrections & Rehabilitation, Ministry of Justice respectively.

Following the reading of the President’s communication, the Senate’s Plenary through a motion proffered by Maryland County Senator, J. Gblebo-bo Brown received and noted the President request on grounds that it is the constitutional responsibility of the President to nominate and withdraw official within the Executive.

The Three nominees have already participated in their respective confirmation hearings organized by the relevant committees of the Senate.