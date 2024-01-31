Liberia News:AMOS TWEH TAKES OVER AT LPRC

By Jamesetta D. Williams

Monrovia-Jan-31-TNR: The newly appointed Managing Director of the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), Amos Tweh has taken over as Managing Director of the Corporation promising the uninterrupted availability and affordability of petroleum products on the Liberian market.

In a brief statement delivered by Mr. Amos Tweh as he takes over as Managing Director at the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), he noted, “Our focus over the next months and years will be to set up an aggressive agenda that prioritizes institutional growth. We will build a team that finds a solution, not a problem. We will establish a clear agenda that will enhance teamwork, address internal inefficiencies, and provide the space for personal development through capacity-building initiatives.”

Mr. Tweh promised to work with the relevant departments (HR, Compliance et al) to ensure performance, punctuality, good work ethics and high productivity adding, “We will place premier on protecting company assets and utilize available resources more appropriately to facilitate the expansion of the company’s operations.”

“We will strengthen operational and systems efficiency to adequately support preventive maintenance and ensure that vessel discharge and loading infrastructures are in their best state at all times,” he added.

He noted that importers contributions to the socioeconomic development of Liberia have been very significant vowing to work with various licensed importers and distributors to jealously guide and protect their investments in order to uphold the company’s enviable reputational credentials and ensure the uninterrupted availability and affordability of petroleum products on the Liberian Market.

“The LPRC Petroleum Lab under my administration will be upgraded in keeping with international standards; to ensure that quality is not compromised at any given time. The operations department, which is the nerve center of LPRC, that comprised Oil Movement and Supply (OM&S) and the Product Inspection and Stock Sections (PIS) will be given serious attention if the company must grow and stay buoyant,” he further assured.

According to the new LPRC boss, product theft, when proven to be carried out by any of the employee/contractor will be treated with utmost urgency in adherence with the company’s policies.

He said for LPRC to succeed in its quest for adequate storage and the development of a petroleum refinery, his administration will work collectively to design the company’s corporate strategy and a new 5-year strategic Plan to guide institutional development in line with the president’s ARREST agenda.

He said community outreach and corporate social responsibility of the company will be reinforced with projects on education, health and substance abuse.

Among other things, Tweh added, “We will seek to expand the operations of LPRC, and work with everyone including the Board of Directors, Executive Management Team, Senior Management Team, employees and all stakeholders to accelerate growth, increase revenue and sustain our contribution to national government.”