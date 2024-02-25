LIBERIA NEWS:Academic Standstill At UL

MONROVIA-Capitol Hill – In a seismic development, the University of Liberia Faculty and Staff Association (ULFASA) has declared an academic standstill, bringing all educational activities to a grinding halt.

The resolute decision, taken during an Emergency General Assembly led by Edna G. Johnny and Mr. Dee Preston, marks a watershed moment in the university’s history.

Over 309 faculty and staff members convened to address longstanding issues, with delayed payment of part-time faculty, salary disparities, and lapses in ACTIVA Insurance contributions topping the list.

The resolution demands immediate action, specifying payment in US dollars or Liberian Dollar equivalent, a refund for overdue ACTIVA Insurance deductions, the rectification of salary disparities, and the long-overdue implementation of faculty promotions and tenure.

The faculty’s demands extend beyond financial matters, encompassing the provision of transportation for the STRAZ Sinje College campus, sanitation improvements in campus bathrooms, and enhancements to the academic environment, notably at the Fendell Academic Building.

This move signifies a turning point, fueled by frustration over unfulfilled promises and inadequate responses from the University Administration.

ULFASA’s decision to halt academic activities underscores the gravity of their concerns and the urgency for resolution.

As ULFASA stands united, the university grapples not only with the academic standstill but also the broader implications for its reputation and the well-being of its faculty and staff. The coming days will reveal whether the administration can swiftly address these concerns and restore normalcy to the University of Liberia.