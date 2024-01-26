Liberia News: Yekeh Seeks Discharge Petition

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Monrovia-Jan-26-TNR: Some members of the 54th Legislature raised a resolution seeking the establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia, but the instrument was sent to the Committee room by former House Speaker, Bhofal Chambers who was not interested in the mandate from the Executive.

Now that a new government is in place, it is likely that the Joint Resolution will resurface on the floor of the Plenary of the House of Representatives. One of those who are pushing for this is Montserrado County District# 10 Representative, Yekeh Y. Kolubah.

In a communion addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, J. Fonati Koffa, the Montserrado lawmaker evoked Rule 39 of their rules and procedures stating that if a member can issue a notification for a Bill that has stayed in the committee room for more than 30 days for the Chief Clerk of the House of Representatives to prepare a discharge petition for said document to be withdrawn from the Committee room.

The Montserrado County lawmaker reminded the Speaker of an action of some Liberians who presented a petition to members of the 54″ Legislature for the establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia in 2019.

“From that time nothing has been done to answer to the prayer of our people with corruption and war-related activities still ongoing in the Country, ” the controversial lawmaker said. He furthered, “As a member of the 55th Legislature, I therefore, plead with us to muster the courage and ensure that the Petition for the establishment of War and Economic Crimes Court be brought to Plenary for an action to be taken,” Rep. Kolubah pleaded with his colleagues.

He told his colleagues that they must make a decision that will help serve as deterrence as they strive to build the country.