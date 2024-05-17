Liberia News: YEKEH KOLUBAH EMPATHIZES WITH MOTORCYCLISTS

Monrovia-May-17-TNR:Montserrado County Electoral District #10 Representative, Yekeh Kolubah has written to the Inspector General of the Liberia National Police, Col. Gregory Coleman requesting a one-month grace period to be given to the motorcyclists.

Given the sudden nature of the Liberia National Police “NO GO ZONE” enforcement for motorcyclists which took effect Wednesday, May 15, 2024, Representative Kolubah has asked the police to grant the motorcyclists an extra time to secure the required paperwork.

In his formal communication dated Wednesday and addressed to Police Inspector General Col. Gregory Coleman, the controversial lawmaker believes the full month grace period adjustment is crucial for a smooth transition, and will help maintain peace on the streets of Monrovia.

He noted that granting the motorcyclists this grace period will prevent unnecessary conflict, ensure compliance with the law, and avoid potential unrest.

Representative Kolubah also stated that “NO GO ZONE” enforcement for motorcyclists was abrupt and caught many riders off guard, as they have not had adequate time to obtain the documents including insurance and registration.