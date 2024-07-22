Liberia News: Yekeh Goes Wild

By Washington Tumay Watson

TNR News-With seven months in office, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is feeling the heat and pressure that often come with holding public office, especially the presidency, in light of consistent pressure of demanding his resignation or removal due to what those concerned are terming “failing the Liberian people.”

Going wild again, lead ‘Boakai must go’ campaigner, Representative Yekeh Kolubah has once more popped up the volume of calling for the removal from office of President Boakai, whom he said he provided overwhelming support to, during the 2023 presidential election.

He was one of the major leading crusaders of the Unity Party’s Rescue Mission agenda which resonated well with the Liberian people and eventually led to the downfall of the populace, ex-President George Weah.

Speaking on the SK TV Show at the weekend, Rep. Kolubah again reechoed his support for two major opposition candidates, Alexander Cummings of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) and President Joesph Boakai of the Unity Party against former President George Weah of the Congress for Democratic Change.

According to him, over fifty percent of the Liberian people, during the run-off presidential elections, decided to support Candidate Boakai as an opposition, a decision he said he fully embraced and committed his resources to, believing and hoping that candidate Boakai as President would work in the interest of the Liberian people.

On the contrary, Yekeh, famed for his acidic verbose disparagement of the President, claimed that he has failed the Liberian people in his first six months of leadership.

“I told you people that President Joseph Boakai has failed too soon,’’ he said, and blamed his failure on surrendering his appointing authority to Senators Darius Dillion, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence and Prince Moye.

“From the day President Boakai decided that Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, Senator Prince Kermue Moye , Senator Abraham Darius Dillon should recommend and confirm people to serve in the Government, his independent decision-making as president ended, he stressed.

Rep. Kolubah alleged that he disassociated with President Boakai and his Rescue Mission that the day he requested him to submit forty names of his supporters for employment as others were doing.

“President Boakai must go so that the country can get interim leadership that will work in the best interest of the country,” he demanded.

The District #10 lawmaker also said he and his team are creating awareness for a powerful ‘Boakai must go’ protest because he is incapacitated to govern the country.