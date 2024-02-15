Liberia News: WOMAN, 27, GIVES BIRTH TO TRIPLET IN GD. GEDEH

Monrovia-February-15-TNR:A 27-year-old woman has given birth to triplet at the government hospital in the southeastern city of Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County.

The young lady gave birth to her triplet at the Martha Tubman Memorial Hospital in Zwedru City, Grand Gedeh County.

The woman, Omu Jalloh gave birth to two females with one male recently (February 8, 2024), but are experiencing some problems that required close medical observation.

Christiana W. Nyenabo, the Neonatal Clinician assigned at the Martha Tubman Memorial Hospital said the triplets, first, second and third are being given medical attention but are currently not being stabilized until they can normally breastfeed.

According to Madam Nyenabo, there are several challenges health workers are facing at this major government hospital’s neonatal clinic in delivering up to date health services.

She named some of the challenges as inadequate concentrator, Oxi Meter and infusion pump.

According to madam Nyenabo, of the four oxygen concentrators, three damaged one is functioning while the hospital is only surviving with one infusion pump. As a result, the Neonatal Clinician is calling on the Government of Liberia and its partners for a speedy intervention.

Public health facilities across this West African country are said to be facing similar challenges from the lack of essential drugs and medical supplies.