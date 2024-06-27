Liberia News: WINNING-WAY DEAF SCHOOL FACES FINANCIAL CRISIS

By: Darius Zoryea

Monrovia-The Winning-Way School for the Deaf, a leading institution enabling hearing-impaired students to thrive academically, is in dire need of financial support to sustain its operations.

Jackson Willie, the school’s determined founder, has issued an urgent plea for assistance to ensure the school’s continued operation.

According to Jackson Willie, since its inception in 2012, Winning-Way has been dedicated to providing exceptional education and support to students with hearing impairments.

Willie revealed that the building currently being occupied by the school is a rental building, posing a serious challenge on him for rent.

During an interview with reporters on Tuesday, June 25, Willie in a sorrowful tone explained, “Winning-Way has been a beacon of hope for our deaf students. We have strived to provide them with equal opportunities, exceptional education, and the tools they need to succeed. But now, we are in desperate need of financial assistance to keep our doors open. Without help, we may have to shut down, leaving our students without the support and future they deserve.”

He added that, the Winning-Way for the Deaf has struggled to meet its financial obligations, including staff salaries, maintenance, and essential classroom resources.

Key among those challenges, he named the rental fees for next academic year and the payment of staff salaries.

He also disclosed that, the school is open to partner with any interested individuals or organizations in improving the institution.

Jackson Willie’s plea for financial assistance is a call to action for individuals, businesses, humanitarian organizations and the government to rally behind the only deaf school in Bassa and secure its future.