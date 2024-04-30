Liberia News: WICT BOSS WANTS MORE EMPLOYMENTS

Monrovia-April-30-2024-TNR:On International Girls in ICT Day, the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Women in Information Communication Technology (WICT), Asatta Gbollie called on the Liberian Government to prioritize the employment of more women with ICT degrees in government’s offices.

Speaking at the event, Madam Gbollie noted that this year’s theme for the Girls in ICT day celebrations is “Leadership,” underscoring the critical need for strong female role models in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers.

“While there is a leadership gender gap in every industry, the largest gap is found in the ICT sector,” Gbollie said. “Women in ICT often find themselves in junior or support roles rather than in managerial roles, with little opportunity for advancement.”

Gbollie emphasized that women continue to be underrepresented in ICT fields, facing barriers and biases that hinder their full participation and recognition.

“Today serves as a reminder of the importance of empowering and supporting girls and women in ICT, ensuring that they have equal opportunities to thrive and succeed,” she added.

The WICT CEO called on the government to take actions such as “Employ more women in higher ICT positions in government offices. Provide support to women’s organizations that are helping to bridge the ICT technology gap andd open more avenues for internships and scholarships for female ICT students.”

“To the young girls dreaming of a future in technology, know that the world needs your creativity, your intelligence, and your passion,” Gbollie said. “Your unique perspective and innovative ideas have the power to shape a brighter tomorrow. Don’t let anyone tell you that STEM is not for you. You belong here, and your voice matters.”

The International Girls in ICT Day is celebrated annually on the fourth Thursday of April to encourage girls to pursue careers in technology-related fields and to address the gender gap in ICT professions.

This year’s International Girls in ICT day was held and organized by Women in Information Communication Technology (WICT) in Bomi County, with over 150 school going girls in attendance.