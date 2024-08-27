Liberia News: Why Was Julie Endee Removed As Culture Ambassador?

Journalist Morrison O.G. Sayon email morrisonogsayon@gmail.com WhatsApp: 0775107709

Brief Bio of Amb. Julie Endee

Liberian-born singer-song writer Julie Endee, aka Queen Julie Endee has proven herself to be one to reckon with in the music and cultural industries. She was designated Liberia’s Culture Ambassador in 1995 for displaying selfless service to Liberians in the diaspora and helping them impact their home country.

Living up to her title as the Executive Director for Crusaders for Peace, Julie uses her music to promote peace and togetherness in Liberia and throughout Africa.

The Real Issue

On Saturday, August 17, 2024, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., announced the appointment of Mr. Kekura M. Kamara, also known as Malawala Balawala, as Liberia’s new Arts & Culture Ambassador.

This appointment has sparked a range of reactions from the public, with many interpreting the move as a potential replacement for Madam Julie Endee. According to an official statement from the Executive Mansion, Mr. Kamara’s appointment is effective immediately.

Since the appointment, the public’s response has been divided. Some believe that the roles of an honorary culture ambassador and an art and culture ambassador, who will be on the government’s payroll, are similar but will be executed from different perspectives. Madam Julie Endee has been an honorary culture ambassador since 1995, a title given to her by former interim President David Kpormakpor.

Throughout her tenure, Endee continues to clarify that her role was honorary, without access to an office or budgetary allocation from the Liberian Government. On the other hand, Cultural Experts argue that such honorary titles cannot be transferred and can only be revoked for cause.

Like other concerned Liberians, I have been thinking about the recent changes in the political landscape, particularly with President Boakai’s decision to appoint Mr. Kamara as Liberia’s Culture and Arts Ambassador when Madam Endee still occupies said position as Liberia’s Culture Ambassador.

It is fair to say that a government can have multiple honorary cultural ambassadors. Amb. Endee’s unmatched skills and talents ensure her continued relevance. What is important is the collaboration between Endee and Kamara with their distinct and valuable skills.

Though the appointment raises important questions about the nature of the role of the new culture and arts Ambassador and that of Julie Endee, the question is whether Julie was serving the Liberian Government or was she rewarded with the post of culture Ambassador as an honorary title because of her extraordinary role in promoting Liberian Culture through the Liberia Crusade for Peace. Was she appointed as part of a political strategy, or was it merely a goodwill gesture linked to her service to the state by the former head of state of the Council of State?

I think Julie still maintains her role as Culture Ambassador because President Joseph Nyuma Boakai did not remove her from the position of Culture Ambassador-a distinguish honorary title she carries until revoked (if possible) or till her death. President Boakai instead, appointed Culture and Arts Ambassador at the Ministry of Information, Culture Affairs and Tourism (MICAT). That vacancy has not been occupied for several years.

Additionally, we need to consider the roles that different appointments play within our governance framework. Mr. Kamara is a government appointee with office at the Ministry of Information where you have the department of Arts and Culture, she is the head of Liberia’s Culture affairs, while Madam Endee remains in her role working with the government’s Arts and Culture Ambassador in promoting our Liberian culture.

Understanding the context behind her appointment (goodwill gesture), it is crucial for us to assess the implications of her removal if she was ever removed. Let us also understand that Amb. Endee was not a conventional political appointee and as such President Boakai does not have the authority to dismiss her. The true is President Boakai didn’t dismiss her as Culture Ambassador as claimed by some politicians including former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor.

This situation challenges our understanding of political power and the distinction between political and non-political roles. The title of honorary ambassador was bestowed on her due to her hard work and dedication to promoting Liberian Culture but she was never appointed by the Liberian Government to serve as Liberia’ Culture & Arts Ambassador at the Ministry of Information, Culture Affairs and Tourism. In short, Julie’s role is non-political and that’s why she was not, and has never been placed on government payroll.

Finally, it is essential to recognize that not all appointments carry the same weight or are subject to the same rules. In this case, Madam Julie Endee still enjoys the confident of the Liberian people as the (goodwill) Culture Ambassador, while Mr. Kamara-a government appointee is Liberia’s Arts and Culture Ambassador-head of Liberian culture appointed by the President of the Republic of Liberia.