Liberia News: Who’s To Blame?

Monrovia-Who takes the blame for the state of thousands of children drenched and sodden by the terrible consumption of dangerous drugs, such as Kush and newly introduced Zombie, and other narcotic substances has become a crisis in itself.

Across the length and breadth of the country, young and talented Liberians roaming society, turned into hardcore criminals and terrorizing peaceful citizens, and even dying daily in their droves.

In Monrovia, every community has become an epicenter or hub for drugs-drunken young people nicknamed ‘zogos’ in a way citizens are left dumbfounded and pondering as to what might be the cause.

With the impactful severity and enormity of the problem on society – the destruction of the country’s future leaders, some Liberians strongly think it is shared responsibility amongst parents, children themselves and the society itself.

Giving her views as to who should be blamed for the current mess in which youthful Liberians find themselves, Sister Norah said the children themselves are their own problem. “They are refused to listen to their parents, take instructions or do anything in the home. With meager resources, their parents go the extra mile to provide for their needs, send to some of the best schools, yet they go their own way,” she told a local radio Thursday.

She rejected shifting blame on anyone for what these children are into, but rather insisted that “they are living the life they find comfortable to live, because no woman wants to see her child destroyed or wayward.” Norah said the situation is likely to worsen because more and more children are living homes for the ghettos to nurse and support their smoking and drinking lifestyles.

Adding his voice to the issue which experts describe as a national menace, brother Shadrach said mothers are squarely responsible for their children abandoning homes and becoming wayward. Shadrach said most mothers are fond of protecting their children when they gone wrong, and the fathers want to exercise fatherly authority to punish them. “There instances where fathers back off from taking actions against children because of the mothers’ attitudes of protecting or shielding them. In the end, they leave the home and suddenly indulge into bad activities, including smoking, drinking and stealing,” he said.

“If the mothers could only allow the fathers to discipline the children whenever they go astray in the home, they wouldn’t dare leave the home, and eventually destroy their future,” Shadrach further stated.

For his part, James T. Freeman blamed the children for their polluted lives because they refuse to be disciplined or take advice and instructions from parents.

“I knew a woman, a single mother, who did everything to bring her two sons up. In spite of all the time, energy, and support to their wellbeing, they left the home and jumped into the streets,” Freeman explained.

According to him, the woman eventually got sick, completely broke down as a result of stress the children’s behavior caused her, adding “the woman died and the two boys are yet to show face, to come home and find their mother who suffered to secure a future for them.”

She said the children have the notion that at certain age of life, they should be left alone with their life, to decide and chart their own course, stressing “parents are doing everything to support their children, yet they choose the way to go.”

Commenting on the issue which he says has reached crisis level, another contributor who identified himself as Karnga put the blame on both parents (mother and father) for failing to stamp their authority regardless of their children’s wistfulness at some point in time. Though the children will want to drive their wishes, it is important for parents to resist and make them understand they are in control of their lives until at such a time appropriate enough for them to be on their own.

Besides blaming parents, he also weighed in on the issue of human rights that has overtaken the way go about their lives. “The children also hang on human rights being propagated by rights institutions to chart their own course, make determination of the way their lives should be,” he added.

Also in his views, another contributor, Brown, said fathers play a pivotal role in their children being turned into zogos, drugs addicts and criminals because of their lackadaisical attitude or failure to play their fatherly roles.

“Most fathers leave the homes for second homes, and eventually leave the mothers alone with the burdens of caring for them (children). In these case, mothers alone cannot control and bring up the children in the way suitable, and the end is what we see around us now a days,” Mr. Brown said.

Whether wrong or right, the reality is that the current zogos or waywardness crises is one of the many excretes or anomalies of the civil war that exposed thousands of young Liberians to drugs and even left them wayward, in addition to the changing international world order.

Past and present governments, supported by partners, spent millions of dollars to address the problem, including clamping down on importers and providing conditions to get them from the streets. To no avail, the former George Manneh Weah government, blamed for the Kush crisis, set up rehabilitation centers where dozens of zogos and drugs addicts were de-intoxicated.

The current government, besides stepping up the fight against drugs through the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA), has declared the menace a national health emergency, in addition to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Vice President Jeremaiah Koung and some government officials taking drug test herald further commitment.

These actions, as positive as they are seen, appear to be a drop in the bucket as the situation continues to deteriorate day by day. Zogos are dying daily before the very eyes of their parents, friends and community dwellers, with little to rescue them.

Whether it is the fault of parents, society or the children themselves, the country’s zogos or wayward crisis appears to be far from over, an indication that more and more youthful Liberians will fall prey to Kush, Zombie and other dangerous substances.

…………………………………………………………….