Liberia News: WHO’S IN CHARGE AT NPP?

Monrovia-Feb-20-TNR:Since the pronouncement by National Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman, George Sylvester Mulbah that the party has parted way with the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), there have been controversies as to who is the main authority in the party and who really has the final saying relative to decision-making as the Standard-bearer of the party former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor has debunked Atty. Mulbahpronouncement.

Recently, former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor sharply reacted to recent media report quoting the party’s National Chairman Atty. Mulbah that the National Patriotic Party (NPP) has left the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

But speaking in a phone-in-talk show on Truth FM yesterday, Atty. Mulbah said the NPP was and has been marginalized by Executives of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) despite the fact that NPP is one of the biggest constituent political parties within the coalition.

Atty. Mulbah added that during the administration of the CDC, NPP was marginalized and denied key ministerial positions as the NPP was not fully recognized as one of the constituent parties. He said executives of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) controls everything about the coalition while the NPP besides the Vice President position which was occupied by Madam Taylor didn’t benefit from the coalition.

According to Atty. Mulbah, the document that created the coalition has been outdated as the reason for which the coalition came to being has expired since the CDC lost the presidential election to the Unity Party.

But her reaction hours following the publication, Chief, Cllr. Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor noted that she has taken note of a recent media publication with the headline, “Jewel Howard Taylor’s NPP withdraws from the CDC.”

The former Vice President, Vice Standard-bearer of the CDC, and Standard-bearer of the NPP, informed the Liberian people that she did not authorize such a decision, nor has the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) taken such a decision.

Madam Taylor considers this to be a deliberate effort by a few zealous members of the NEC for personal gain, and believes that the decision does not reflect the consensus of the NEC or the majority of the membership of the NPP.

Madam Taylor urged the party leadership to convene anNational Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to address the concerns of the party members.

A release from the office of the former Vice President noted, “Therefore, in the spirit of honesty and unity, Madam Taylor reaffirms her unwavering commitment to the CDC and the opposition community in the country.”

As the situation stands, Liberians are concerned as to who has the final saying within the coalition as there seems to be an internal wrangling within the NPP for the withdrawal of the party from that coalition that brought Mr. George M. Weah to power in 2017.