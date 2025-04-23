Liberia News: Who Will Laugh Last?

Nimba County-The people of Nimba County went to the polls yesterday Tuesday, April 22 reportedly in a peaceful and calm atmosphere that symbolizes the growing positive trends of Liberia’s democracy, to replace their beloved late Senator Prince Yormie Johnson (PYJ), who dominated Nimba politics for two decades and above.

Besides the serenity of the entire process observed by local and international partners comes the question of who will laugh last or who the gods of Nimba politics have favored out of several candidates.

Given the political showmanship, maneuverings and enticements that characterized the entire electoral process, political pundits say the race will be too close to call between two of the several candidates, including former Superintendent Edith Gongloe-Weh and Representative Samuel Kogar of the 5th District of Nimba.

Backed by several political players from Monrovia supporting different political interests, the candidates crisscrossed Nimba’s back-forty woods in efforts to woo citizens’ support to their bids to replace the late Senator Johnson.

Unofficial reports have begun filtering in from the county, but everyone will count on the National Elections Commission, the authoritative body for election matters in Liberia, as it begins the tabulations and announcement of provisional results.

However, based on the tallies from all the polling stations across the large county, candidates will undoubtedly get to their standings.

Could it be Samuel Kogar who received every ounce of support from the ruling establishment or Madam Gongloe-Weh who also commandeered the support of the opposition bloc in Monrovia?

The ruling establishment sees the elections as precursor to what might happen in 2029, whether winning the be-elections will embolden and strengthen its position. On the other side, the opposition bloc is also testing its political relevance in the county, using the by-elections as litmus test, following its bruising defeat in the 2023 legislative and presidential elections.

The ruling party won as opposition on the back of the huge support from the people of Nimba who reportedly wanted political representation in the national government.

Although voting passed on a peaceful note, the process was said to be marred by low turnout.

Several media outlets in Nimba County reported low turnout across several precincts, in spite of the fact that polls opening on schedule and polling centers adequately staffed by NEC officials.

According to reports, several voters attributed the low turnout to other challenges including transportation, limited public awareness, and general voter apathy.

Presence of officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) was noticeable at polling centers in a bit to maintain calm and order throughout the voting process.

The NEC qualified eight candidates including Torbor Tee Wonokay Famgalo, an independent candidate, B. Mack Gblinwon, Citizens Movement for Change (CMC). Edith Lianue Gongloe-Weh, independent, and George Parkinson Gonpu.

Other contenders include Samuel Gongben Kogar of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR), Richard Matenckay Tingban, African Democratic Movement-Liberia (ADML), Garrison Doldeh Yealue, Jr., Vision for Liberia Transformation (VOLT).

Justin Oldpa Yeazeahn, popularly known as Prophet Key, was disqualified, meaning the race was among seven candidates.

But as it is recorded in the Holy Book that “Not everyone that says Lord, Lord will inherit the Kingdom of God,” so it is to the seven candidates that not all of them will see the Promised Land.

Based on the different political posturing, it is clear the race is between Rep. Kogar of the MDR, the late Senator Johnson’s party and Madam Gongloe-Weh, an independent candidate supported by most opposition parties.