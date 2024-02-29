Liberia News: WHO UNDERMINED MORLU’S LEADERSHIP?

Monrovia-February-29-TNR:Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Chairman, MulbahK. Morlu has resigned as Chairman of the party.

Amidst report of a potential eviction of the former ruling Party, the Congress For Democratic Change (CDC), of its current premises along the Tubman Boulevard, Oldest Congo Town,

According to a message posted on his official social media pages, former CDC Chairman Morlu stated that regardless of his unweaving commitments to the CDC amidst numerous challenges faced, particularly during the past six years of the CDC’s governance, there were some partisans in the highest seat who are committed to undermining his leadership.

Morlu stated that regardless of all the challenges, he’s forced to resigned due to the diminishing opportunity for him to effectively fulfill his role as the People’s Chairman-stressing as an advocate dedicated to supporting the people, which remains disheartening to encounter constraints that limit his ability to carry out the responsibilities of the chairmanship.

“Today I resigned my position as Chairman of the CDC, the following letter to the Standard-bearer outlines the details, let’s keep the CDC & Liberia, peaceful. -My resignation Letter-” Mulbah Morlu said.

The resignation comes on the heels of a purported closure of the CDC headquarters on today according to court document obtained by this paper for the packed of payment of rent over the last six years.

This paper has bot independently verified as the Party’s Secretary General former Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee, phone rang endlessly without response. But court document confirmed that the CDC is indebted to its landlord in the tone of US$500,000.

Amidst the rumors of the potential closure of the CDC headquarters today for indebtedness, CDC political leader, former President George Manneh Weah returned home on Tuesday nearly two months of absence on family vacation today.