Liberia News: WHO RAIDED YEKEH’S BASE?

TNR News-The denial of the Liberia National Police (LNP) of not having anything to do with the reported raiding of the ‘base’ of controversial lawmaker, Yekeh Kolubah, has fueled concerns as to who must have masterminded it.

Reports early Monday morning claimed that officers from LNP raided the political base of Representative Kolubah, located on Old Road in District #10.

It was alleged that the scene was marred by brutality, assaulting of residents during the operation, with police officers said to have seized money and valuables.

In a statement issued to the effect of the raid, Rep. Kolubah said, “The Liberia National Police raided my Political Base in the District early this morning; they brutalized my people and took away cash, a flat screen, and other valuable items.”

He further stated that police also shot live bullets and tear gas and took away five of my motorbikes from my base, adding that “The war Joseph Boakai started—I can assure him that we are on it for six years. Let me say this to Joseph Boakai, that no matter what he does, I will continue to stand for the Liberian people and never compromise the people’s interest.”

He went as far as accusing President Boakai of being behind the raid during which he claimed a television set, motorcycles, and food supplies were taken away.

Police authority through Spokeswoman Cecelia G. Clarke has denied that a raid took place at the lawmaker’s political base, as claimed.

“No raid was carried out at Rep. Kolubah’s political base. The operation was a routine police activity in the community, not targeted at the lawmaker’s property.” Clarke said, as further denial of raid at the lawmaker’s base.

The reported raid comes amid frosty relationship between Kolubah and President Boakai following the latter’s inauguration and the subsequent formation of his government.

The two, all citizens of Lofa County, closely collaborated during the 2023 presidential election campaign, a collaboration which played a significant role in Boakai’s victory.

The fallout between Kolubah and President Boakai sheds light on the uncertain and fragile nature of political marriages in Liberia and further widens concerns about the direction of the current administration.

Most Liberians regard Monday’s event as complete escalation of an already existing tensions occasioned by series of developments.

Rep. Kolubah has been a ferocious critic of the Boakai administration since its inception in January of this year.

Known for his fiery rhetoric and unwillingness to back down, Kolubah has vowed to challenge the President directly, demanding the return of all items taken from his property.

He has intensified his calls for transparency, accountability, and openness from the government, insisting that these principles were central to Boakai’s electoral promises.